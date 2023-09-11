Mediterranean Storm Daniel causes widespread flooding in Libya where thousands are feared dead

Flooding rains from Mediterranean Storm Daniel have swept across eastern Libya, killing hundreds and the death toll is estimated to rise.

The deadly severe weather system, dubbed Storm Daniel, has brought historic amounts of rain across the Mediterranean and North Africa over the past week. The same storm brought "biblical proportions" of rainfall to Greece last week, claiming at least 14 lives across Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria.

The death toll could be much higher, and it could take weeks to know the extent of the mass causalities. East Libyan Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said in an interview with local TV that possibly 2,000 are feared dead in Derna, and thousands are missing, according to The Associated Press.

Reuters reports that at least 150 people have died in Derna, Libya, over the past two days, and the death toll continues to rise.

Videos on social media show cars floating in rushing red floodwater in Al Bayda.

United Nations Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Georgette Gagnon said initial reports indicate the storm and widespread flooding have impacted dozens of villages and towns.

Satellite data shows Daniel swept across Greece and Turkey beginning on Sept. 4, bringing flooding rains before moving across the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend and making landfall between Benghazi and Derna early Monday.

Daniel now has the characteristics of a tropical depression as it moves toward the northwest desert of Egypt. The primary concern there on Monday will be intense winds and thunderstorms.