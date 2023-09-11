Search
Extreme Weather
Mediterranean Storm Daniel causes widespread flooding in Libya where thousands are feared dead

Satellite data shows Daniel swept across Greece and Turkey bringing flooding rains before moving across the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend and making landfall between Benghazi and Derna early on Monday.

By Emilee Speck Source FOX Weather
At least 14 dead after flooding hits Greece, Spain, Turkey and Bulgaria

Record rainfall is bringing extensive flooding in Greece. Violent storms are also impacting Turkey and Bulgaria, wiping out roads and forcing evacuations. At least 14 people are now reported dead in those three countries. In Spain, rescue crews are searching for several people who went missing during flooding earlier in the week. FOX News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot has more on the flooding, storms and record-breaking heat across the globe.

Flooding rains from Mediterranean Storm Daniel have swept across eastern Libya, killing hundreds and the death toll is estimated to rise.

The deadly severe weather system, dubbed Storm Daniel, has brought historic amounts of rain across the Mediterranean and North Africa over the past week. The same storm brought "biblical proportions" of rainfall to Greece last week, claiming at least 14 lives across Greece, Turkey and Bulgaria. 

The death toll could be much higher, and it could take weeks to know the extent of the mass causalities. East Libyan Prime Minister Ossama Hamad said in an interview with local TV that possibly 2,000 are feared dead in Derna, and thousands are missing, according to The Associated Press.

Reuters reports that at least 150 people have died in Derna, Libya, over the past two days, and the death toll continues to rise.

Videos on social media show cars floating in rushing red floodwater in Al Bayda.

  A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023.
    A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Emhmmed Mohamed Kshiem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Emhmmed Mohamed Kshiem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

    MISRATA, LIBYA - SEPTEMBER 10: A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Emhmmed Mohamed Kshiem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

  • A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023.
    A view of the area as many settlements, vehicles and workplaces have been damaged after floods caused by heavy rains hit the region in Misrata, Libya on September 10, 2023. (Photo by Emhmmed Mohamed Kshiem/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

United Nations Resident & Humanitarian Coordinator for Libya Georgette Gagnon said initial reports indicate the storm and widespread flooding have impacted dozens of villages and towns. 

Data from satellites show Mediterranean Storm Daniel moving over Benghazi, Libya on Sept. 11, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Satellite data shows Daniel swept across Greece and Turkey beginning on Sept. 4, bringing flooding rains before moving across the Mediterranean Sea over the weekend and making landfall between Benghazi and Derna early Monday. 

Daniel now has the characteristics of a tropical depression as it moves toward the northwest desert of Egypt. The primary concern there on Monday will be intense winds and thunderstorms.

