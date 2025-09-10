Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Atlantic Basin remains on snooze as peak of hurricane season arrives

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It's Wednesday, Sept. 10, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Peak of hurricane season arrives but Atlantic remains quiet for now

Today marks the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at weather maps.

FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross believes that attention in the tropics will turn to the western Caribbean and the southern Gulf in a couple of weeks. That’s where fronts that are becoming more frequent as the seasons change die and stir up tropical trouble this time of year.

Last year, 12 named storms developed after Sept. 10, including hurricanes Helene and Milton.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



Coastal flood threat, dangerous beach conditions linger across mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Florida

A sprawling, stationary front off the Eastern Seaboard will bring a flood threat to low-lying coastal communities and days of dangerous beach conditions for those trying to enjoy the last days of summer.

An area of strong high pressure over New England will bring strong winds from the northeast pushing water onto and over East Coast beaches. This flooding will be enhanced by a nearly full Moon, which will bring peak flooding during high tides.

Florida flood threat continues thanks to stalled front, tropical moisture bringing rounds of rain and storms

The rain keeps falling across much of the Florida Peninsula thanks to a stalled-out front loaded with tropical moisture that’s keeping the Sunshine State under a flood threat through at least the start of the upcoming weekend.

Parts of the Florida Peninsula will remain in a Level 1 out of 4 flood threat throughout the week. However, southeastern Florida, including cities like West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, are included in a Level 2 out of 4 flood threat on Thursday and Friday.

This graphic shows the flash flood threat in Florida through Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: CEO dressed as home mascot passes out on camera in 109-degree heat

California's desert heat was no prize for a CEO dressed in a home mascot last month, leading him to faint on camera during a sweepstakes award.

PropQwiz CEO Jim Casey dresses as a bright, smiling home when his company goes to surprise each month's winner of a $2,500 prize. August's winner took Casey and his team to Bakersfield, where the temperature reached 109 degrees on that fateful day.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.