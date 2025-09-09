Search
California woman rescued in Michigan State Forest after failed YouTube challenge

By Raymond Sanchez Source FOX Weather
California woman rescued in Michigan after failed YouTube survival challenge

Members of the Michigan State Police Aviation and Canine Unit help locate a stranded woman at Pigeon River State Forest after a failed YouTube survival challenge.

CORWITH TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A YouTube challenge gone wrong in Michigan prompted an emergency response from police officers Saturday.

Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) were dispatched to the Pigeon State Forest to assist in locating a missing 36-year-old California woman.

According to the MSP Seventh District, the woman was a contestant for a YouTube survival challenge. The victim had become lost on Friday evening but was not reported as missing until 5 a.m. the following day.

Round Lake at Pigeon River Country State Forest in Vanderbilt, Michigan, U.S., on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. A flurry of state and local governments in the U.S. are enrolling public-owned forests in carbon projects that could earn them tens of millions of dollars but provide little new help in the fight against climate change.

(Erin Kirkland/Bloomberg  / Getty Images)

In video released by authorities, the victim can be seen waving her arms in distress as the MSP Aviation Unit located her. 

Canine units were utilized to aid in search efforts, which were particularly challenging due to the rugged terrain and a previous ice storm that had left much of the forest damaged.

WAVES BATTER MICHIGAN LIGHTHOUSE AS POWERFUL COLD FRONT SWEEPS THROUGH

More than six hours after being reported missing, first responders were able to locate the woman and directed the canine units to her exact location.

Law enforcement officers and firefighters were able to safely escort the victim from the forest. 

