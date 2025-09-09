Peak of hurricane season arrives but Atlantic remains quiet for now

HOUSTON – Wednesday marks the statistical peak of the Atlantic hurricane season, but you wouldn’t know it by looking at weather maps.

Forecasters aren’t tracking any disturbances, and there are a few reasons.

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN A TROPICAL DEPRESSION, TROPICAL STORM AND HURRICANE?

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Basin.

(FOX Weather)



According to a discussion issued Tuesday by the experts at Colorado State University (CSU), dry air and increased wind shear coupled with sinking air over Africa is likely leading to a quiet stretch of weather in the tropical Atlantic.

"We do anticipate the season picking up, however, given that large-scale conditions appear to become more tropical cyclone-favorable later in September," CSU experts wrote in the report.

WHAT TO DO WHEN HURRICANE OR TROPICAL STORM WATCHES AND WARNINGS ARE ISSUED FOR YOUR TOWN

The frequency of tropical cyclones in the Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



FOX Weather Hurricane Specialist Bryan Norcross agrees. He noted in his blog Tuesday that attention will turn to the western Caribbean and the southern Gulf in a couple of weeks.

That’s where fronts that are becoming more frequent as the seasons change die and stir up tropical trouble this time of year. It happens through the extra lift and spin that these decaying fronts provide over areas of very warm water, leading to the development of low-pressure systems.

"As we saw last year with the development of hurricanes Helene and Milton, some years the important storms don’t come from the tropical Atlantic," Norcross said. "Strong hurricanes can and do develop close to home in late September and October."

There were 12 named storms that developed after Sept. 10, 2024. The season ended with Sara in mid-November.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

Where do storms usually form in September?

An analysis of Atlantic hurricane history shows that September is usually open season for development in just about every region of the basin, especially in the Gulf and from the Southeast coast, through the northern Caribbean and into the tropical Atlantic.

Storms become much more homegrown by the time October arrives.

WHERE TROPICAL STORMS AND HURRICANES TYPICALLY OCCUR DURING EACH MONTH OF ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON

It only takes one

Experts reminded people who live along the coast that it only takes one storm to cause major problems. Residents are urged to remain vigilant despite the lull.

The next name on the Atlantic list is Gabrielle, followed by Humberto, Imelda and Jerry.

Hurricane season runs until Nov. 30.

Download the FOX Weather app to follow everything that happens during hurricane season.

HOW TO PREPARE FOR HURRICANE SEASON