Stalled weather pattern to bring coastal flooding, rip currents to mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Florida

An area of strong high pressure over New England will bring strong winds from the northeast pushing water onto and over East Coast beaches. This flooding will be enhanced by a nearly full Moon, which will bring peak flooding during high tides.

A stagnant weather pattern is leading to a rough week along the Southeast Coast. Strong coastal winds combined with the full moon are increasing the risk for tidal flooding during high tides. Tides will also run higher than normal due to the upcoming full moon and the moon’s closest approach to Earth. This will increase the risk of coastal flooding during high tides, with minor to moderate flooding possible. Charleston Harbor will likely see the worst impacts, but flooding could also occur along the Mid-Atlantic coast and down into Florida. The rip current threat was raised to high from Montauk, NY south to Jacksonville, FL.

Coastal flood and dangerous beach conditions for most along Eastern Seaboard

CHARLESTON, S.C. A sprawling, stationary front has parked itself just off the Eastern Seaboard, which will bring days of dry conditions for most of the East Coast. However, this same weather pattern will bring a flood threat to low-lying coastal communities and days of dangerous beach conditions for those trying to enjoy the last days of summer.

Charleston, South Carolina's harbor will likely see the worst impacts, but flooding could also occur along other low-lying coastal areas along the mid-Atlantic through the Southeast and into northern Florida's coast.

This graphic shows an area of high pressure that will bring a coastal flood threat from the mid-Atlantic to Florida coasts.
(FOX Weather)

 

The National Weather Service has issued Coastal Flood Advisories for minor and moderate flooding from northern Florida through coastal North Carolina, stretching over 500 miles of coastline and lasting into Wednesday morning. 

Those in the region should check their local high-tide cycle to determine when the greatest potential flooding impacts may occur.

This graphic shows coastal flood alerts.
(FOX Weather)

 

Many of these same beach communities lost several prime days of beach tourism due to swells and flooding caused by Hurricane Erin last month.

  • Hurricane Erin high tides impact sea turtle nests along Florida coastline
    Image 1 of 4

    Hurricane Erin high tides impact sea turtle nests along Florida coastline (Beaches Sea Turtle Patrol)

  • Rough surf in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 21, 2025 due to Hurricane Erin.
    Image 2 of 4

    Rough surf in Ocean City, Maryland on Aug. 21, 2025 due to Hurricane Erin. (Brandy Campbell)

  • Overwash in Hatteras Island, North Carolina as Hurricane Erin's biggest impacts begin on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.
    Image 3 of 4

    Overwash in Hatteras Island, North Carolina as Hurricane Erin's biggest impacts begin on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025.  (Jenni Koontz/Epic Shutter Photography/Dare County)

  • Narragansett, RI - August 21: An angry ocean from the effects of Hurricane Erin churns up huge waves along Scarborough State Beach as the Point Judith Lighthouse rises in the distance on August 21, 2025.
    Image 4 of 4

    Narragansett, RI - August 21: An angry ocean from the effects of Hurricane Erin churns up huge waves along Scarborough State Beach as the Point Judith Lighthouse rises in the distance on August 21, 2025.  (Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

High rip current risks, dangerous beach conditions extend from New York to Florida

High rip current risks have been issued for the south shore of New York's Long Island, extending along the Jersey Shore and most of the mid-Atlantic coast, as well as the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and northern Florida.

Some of the smaller inlets and protected shorelines of North Carolina have a moderate rip current risk.

According to the NWS, at least 75 people have died in rough surf zones this year.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin noted Tuesday morning that many Atlantic beaches are unguarded at this point during September.

This graphic shows the rip current risk.
(FOX Weather)

 
