Stalled weather pattern to bring coastal flooding, rip currents to mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. – A sprawling, stationary front has parked itself just off the Eastern Seaboard, which will bring days of dry conditions for most of the East Coast. However, this same weather pattern will bring a flood threat to low-lying coastal communities and days of dangerous beach conditions for those trying to enjoy the last days of summer.

An area of strong high pressure over New England will bring strong winds from the northeast pushing water onto and over East Coast beaches. This flooding will be enhanced by a nearly full Moon, which will bring peak flooding during high tides.

Charleston, South Carolina's harbor will likely see the worst impacts, but flooding could also occur along other low-lying coastal areas along the mid-Atlantic through the Southeast and into northern Florida's coast.

This graphic shows an area of high pressure that will bring a coastal flood threat from the mid-Atlantic to Florida coasts.

The National Weather Service has issued Coastal Flood Advisories for minor and moderate flooding from northern Florida through coastal North Carolina, stretching over 500 miles of coastline and lasting into Wednesday morning.

Those in the region should check their local high-tide cycle to determine when the greatest potential flooding impacts may occur.

This graphic shows coastal flood alerts.

Many of these same beach communities lost several prime days of beach tourism due to swells and flooding caused by Hurricane Erin last month.

High rip current risks, dangerous beach conditions extend from New York to Florida

High rip current risks have been issued for the south shore of New York's Long Island, extending along the Jersey Shore and most of the mid-Atlantic coast, as well as the coasts of South Carolina, Georgia and northern Florida.

Some of the smaller inlets and protected shorelines of North Carolina have a moderate rip current risk.

According to the NWS, at least 75 people have died in rough surf zones this year.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin noted Tuesday morning that many Atlantic beaches are unguarded at this point during September.