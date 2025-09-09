Kiko rapidly weakens to tropical storm as former hurricane makes closest approach to Hawaiian Islands

HONOLULU – Tropical Storm Kiko is continuing to rapidly weaken as the former major hurricane makes its closest approach to the Hawaiian Islands on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Kiko was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical storm late Monday night local time.

While landfall was not expected in Hawaii, that didn’t stop local officials and residents from preparing for potential impacts in case of any unexpected changes to the forecast track.

Over the weekend, Hawaii's acting governor declared a statewide state of emergency due to the potential impacts from then-Hurricane Kiko, and that’s expected to remain in effect until at least Sept. 19, unless the proclamation is extended or terminated earlier.

The state of emergency activated emergency measures and resources to protect public health, safety and welfare ahead of the potential impacts.

"To ensure the safety and preparedness of our communities, the state and counties will stand ready to mobilize resources to clear debris, secure infrastructure, and respond quickly to any possible damage caused by the storm," Acting Governor Sylvia Luke said. "We urge residents and visitors to monitor updates, follow official guidance and prepare accordingly."

In addition, the emergency proclamation authorized the Hawaii National Guard to assist local officials and directed state agencies to cooperate in response efforts.

Tropical Storm Kiko's latest information.

(FOX Weather)



As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Kiko has rapidly weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.

Tropical Storm Kiko is currently located less than 400 miles to the northeast of Hilo, Hawaii, and about 375 miles east of Honolulu.

The storm is moving off to the west-northwest at 14 mph, and that motion is expected to continue for the next few days while passing to the north of the main Hawaiian Islands.

This graphic shows the forecast track for Tropical Storm Kiko.

(FOX Weather)



The NHC said Tropical Storm Kiko is forecast to continue to weaken over the next few days.

The biggest impact expected in Hawaii is the massive waves churned up as the tropical storm continues to move over the Central Pacific Ocean.

The NHC said swells generated by Tropical Storm Kiko have been building from east to west across the exposed Hawaiian waters and will likely peak on Tuesday and Wednesday, potentially producing life-threatening surf and rip currents at local beaches.