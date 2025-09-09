State of emergency declared in Kansas after torrential rains trigger flash flooding

TESCOTT, Kan. – Many areas in Central Kansas were struck by flash flooding on Tuesday as thunderstorms rolled through the area, prompting a state of disaster emergency declaration for the governor.

As much as 1-4 inches of rain fell in storms on Monday, though a rain gauge near Salina, Kansas reported 6 inches of rain.

Footage shot throughout Kansas shows how some towns were drenched by the heavy rainfall.

In Tescott, spotters reported water 3-4 feet deep on roads and reaching up to porch levels on some homes in town.

The video above shows floodwater having turned one section of road and the yards of some homes into a lake.

"This is some crazy stuff," said Mike Charowhas, who filmed the video.

Kansans in Brookville also had to contend with widespread flooding, as it pooled on some roads and made driving into a water sport.

However, the heavy rain didn’t dampen the spirits of some people in Wichita, as they watched traffic cones being pushed down the road by floodwater as if they were in a race.

"Cheap entertainment," joked Eric Toms, who shot the video of the traffic cones.

The city reported 1.25 inches of rain Monday.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency Tuesday morning for the north central and south central areas of Kansas, cuing resources to help those affected by the floods.

"Heavy rains and flooding impacted several counties yesterday and we will do what we can to support those counties," Kelly said. "Do not drive into standing water, just 12 inches of rushing can carry away most cars. Turn around, don’t drown."

A Flood Warning remains in effect for the area through Tuesday evening.