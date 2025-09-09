CEO dressed as home mascot passes out on camera in 109-degree heat

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. -- California's desert heat was no prize for a CEO dressed in a home mascot last month, leading him to faint on camera during a sweepstakes award.

PropQwiz CEO Jim Casey dresses as a bright, smiling home when his company goes to surprise each month's winner of a $2,500 prize. August's winner took Casey and his team to Bakersfield, where the temperature reached 109 degrees on that fateful day.

Casey provided some ominous foreshadowing in recording a clip in his car while driving to the winner's home.

"It's 106 degrees in Bakersfield right now," Casey says on camera, mascot outfit in the backseat. "This might be the one that kills me."

Luckily, the heat didn't make this the one that killed him, but it triggered a frightening moment. Even as the temperature climbed to 109 degrees, Casey dutifully donned the massive outfit, then he and his assistants went and surprised the winner outside her residence with the $2,500 award.

But as the crew was filming the winner reacting to her win, a dancing Casey suddenly passed out and fell over backward.

As the crew looks on in shock and someone calls out to call 911, you can hear Casey tell them, "No, I'm OK… I just got a little dizzy."

Later, facing the camera in regular clothes with a bottle of sports drink in hand, Casey described how everything just faded to black.

"And next thing I knew, I was looking up," he said.