The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Idalia recovery continues as Labor Day weekend scorcher begins

Idalia clean up continues

The damage left behind by Hurricane Idalia’s trek across the Southeast has become more apparent. A restaurant owner in Cedar Key, Florida, about 90 miles away from Keaton Beach, where the major hurricane made landfall, said his business was heavily damaged by the storm. A resident of another town wondered if people could afford to rebuild after their homes were destroyed.

Hurricane HQ: Atlantic remains active

Idalia is just one of several systems that are being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean. Not only are Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose swirling through open water, there are three other areas where tropical development could happen soon.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

Labor Day weekend features scorching temperatures for millions

It will likely come as no surprise to anyone in the South that Labor Day weekend will be hot. After all, nearly all of the summer has been searing. However, the heat wave spreads farther north, with as many as 180 million Americans seeing temperatures above average through Sunday. The Midwest and northern Plains will likely see the worst of the heat.

Monsoon returns with a vengeance in Arizona

Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts over 70 mph triggered a massive dust storm in the Phoenix area Thursday night. The dust and lightning prompted a more than 2-hour delay of the college football game at Arizona State University in Tempe.

