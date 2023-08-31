The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Idalia recovery continues as Labor Day weekend scorcher begins
Start your day with the latest weather news – As people from Florida to the Carolinas work to clean up the damage left by Hurricane Idalia, millions across the country will be baking in unseasonably warm weather during Labor Day weekend.
Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.
Idalia clean up continues
The damage left behind by Hurricane Idalia’s trek across the Southeast has become more apparent. A restaurant owner in Cedar Key, Florida, about 90 miles away from Keaton Beach, where the major hurricane made landfall, said his business was heavily damaged by the storm. A resident of another town wondered if people could afford to rebuild after their homes were destroyed.
Hurricane HQ: Atlantic remains active
Idalia is just one of several systems that are being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean. Not only are Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose swirling through open water, there are three other areas where tropical development could happen soon.
(FOX Weather)
Labor Day weekend features scorching temperatures for millions
It will likely come as no surprise to anyone in the South that Labor Day weekend will be hot. After all, nearly all of the summer has been searing. However, the heat wave spreads farther north, with as many as 180 million Americans seeing temperatures above average through Sunday. The Midwest and northern Plains will likely see the worst of the heat.
Monsoon returns with a vengeance in Arizona
Strong thunderstorms with wind gusts over 70 mph triggered a massive dust storm in the Phoenix area Thursday night. The dust and lightning prompted a more than 2-hour delay of the college football game at Arizona State University in Tempe.
Before you go
Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.
- Memories of 1993's deadly 'No Name Storm' help Florida residents heed warnings of Hurricane Idalia
- Which hurricanes rapidly intensified before US landfall?
- Final countdown begins for NASA's OSIRIS-REx asteroid sample landing in Utah
Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.
It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.