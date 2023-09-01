2023 Hurricane season: Idalia, Franklin, Jose, Gert and soon-to-be Katia all churn in active tropical Atlantic

The Atlantic Ocean has transformed into a tropical traffic jam, bustling with activity as the National Hurricane Center is tracking several disturbances, including four named storms and a fifth coming soon.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia is still swirling just off the Atlantic Coast and may still affect Bermuda and bring other impacts to the Eastern Seaboard. Meanwhile, farther out to sea, Hurricane Franklin and Tropical Storm Jose are on a collision course, with Tropical Depression Gert regenerating back from the dead and spinning just to those storms' south.

There are several areas being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean this week.

Another tropical disturbance just off the western African coast is on the cusp of possibly becoming Tropical Storm Katia, and forecasters are eyeing another future disturbance that is showing signs of developing off western Africa in the coming days.

Here's a closer look at each of the tropical systems swirling out in the Atlantic:

Hurricane Franklin and Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia still ongoing

Post-Tropical Cyclone Idalia and Hurricane Franklin are still the two largest tropical systems in the Atlantic basin.

Here's the latest on Post Tropical Cyclone Idalia.

According to the NHC, Franklin is still causing dangerous surf and rip currents along the Eastern Seaboard.

Idalia made a historic landfall in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday as a Category 3 hurricane and has caused a large swath of damage from storm surge, flooding and 80+ mph wind as it trekked across southern Georgia and through the Carolina coasts before heading out in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Jose

Tropical Storm Jose has been gaining strength Friday, with peak sustained winds up to 60 mph. But even so, its days are numbered. Jose is heading north at 5 mph and on a collision course with nearby Hurricane Franklin. Jose will be absorbed into the larger storm by Saturday.

Here's the latest on Tropical Depression Eleven.

Tropical Depression Gert makes a brief comeback

Tropical Depression Gert had fizzled days ago, but its remnants have staged a comeback in a very crowded area of the Atlantic.

Here's the latest on Tropical Depression Gert.

Situated just about 100 miles south of the Franklin and Jose tandem, Gert will have a front-row seat to those two storms' collision Friday night. While that plays out, Gert may strengthen back into a tropical storm at some point Friday.

Gert remains no threat to land and is forecast to weaken a second time over the weekend.

Invest 94L will become a depression or Katia later Friday as it swirls near Africa

A tropical wave near the west coast of Africa designated Invest 94L is showing signs of better development Friday, with an increase in thunderstorm activity and more general organization. The NHC has now tagged 94L with "near 100% certainty" for further development and says it is just hours away from becoming a depression or Tropical Storm Katia.

According to the NHC, it is near certain to become a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Katia later Friday morning as the system moves towards the west-northwest across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

Another tropical disturbance may form next week off Africa

As if the ocean wasn't busy enough, long range forecasts suggest favorable conditions for another tropical disturbance to form off the western African coast next week.

Another area being monitored in the Atlantic Ocean next week.

Environmental conditions in the tropical Atlantic look quite favorable for storm development next week, and forecasters will be watching the area closely as these disturbances begin to develop.

Right now, NHC forecasters are giving a 50% chance of development in an area well off of the coast of Africa within the next week.