Tropical Storm Lee forms in the Atlantic; forecast to become 'extremely dangerous' hurricane by weekend

Tropical Storm Lee has developed in the Atlantic Ocean and is forecast to strengthen into a major hurricane by the end of the week.

Forecasters had been tracking Invest 95L for several days as it moved through open waters of the Atlantic Ocean. It was upgraded to Tropical Depression Thirteen on Tuesday morning before becoming Tropical Storm Lee on Tuesday afternoon.

A cyclone is declared a tropical storm when maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph.

Where is Tropical Storm Lee?

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Lee is about 1,400 miles to the east of the Lesser Antilles and has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. The system is moving to the west-northwest at 16 mph.

What is the forecast for Tropical Storm Lee?

Tropical Storm Lee is expected to move northwest during the coming days and eventually make it into the eastern reaches of the Caribbean Sea.

"Tropical Storm Lee (is) expected to rapidly intensify into an extremely dangerous hurricane by the weekend," the National Hurricane Center said Tuesday evening.

Lee is forecast to reach hurricane strength by early Thursday and major hurricane strength by Friday afternoon. By Saturday, winds could reach Category 4 strength.

Will Lee have any impacts on the US East Coast?

With the storm so far from the U.S., it is too early to say if Lee will impact the U.S. East Coast.

The FOX Forecast Center will continue to monitor Lee and provide any updates should there be any changes.