Tropical Depression Eleven forms in active Atlantic with hurricanes Idalia, Franklin impacting US

A new tropical depression has formed in the Central Atlantic Ocean, adding to the active basin that already includes hurricanes Idalia and Franklin. The basin is expected to remain active as the season's peak approaches.

Here's a closer look at each of the systems:

Tropical Depression Eleven

Tropical Depression Eleven is located about 855 miles east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph, the National Hurricane Center said. Some slight strengthening is possible during the next day or so, and the depression could become Tropical Storm Jose by Tuesday night.

Here's the latest on Tropical Depression Eleven.

(FOX Weather)



The depression is drifting north at a crawl, and this general motion is expected to continue through Tuesday night. A slightly faster and generally northward motion is expected Wednesday and Thursday.

There is no threat to land.

NEAR-AVERAGE 2023 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON EXPECTED WITH UP TO 17 NAMED STORMS, NOAA SAYS

A look at the forecast track for Tropical Depression Eleven.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane Franklin and Hurricane Idalia

Tropical Depression Eleven joins Hurricane Idalia and Hurricane Franklin in the Atlantic basin.

According to the NHC, Franklin will cause dangerous surf and rip currents along the eastern seaboard, while Idalia is expected to strengthen and cause a catastrophic storm surge in Florida's Big Bend region on Wednesday.

HURRICANE IDALIA, HURRICANE FRANKLIN PUT ON POWERFUL SHOW AS SEEN FROM SPACE

Another tropical disturbance swirls near Africa

According to the NHC, there is a tropical wave near the west coast of Africa causing scattered showers and thunderstorms.

It is possible that a tropical depression may develop later this week as the system moves towards the west-northwest or northwest direction across the eastern tropical Atlantic.

The odds of formation in the next 2 days are low at 20%, but there is a 50% chance of formation within the next week.