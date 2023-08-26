Franklin strengthens to hurricane along trek between US and Bermuda; dangerous rip current threat remains

Franklin has now become a Category 1 hurricane -- and is still slowly strengthening as it remains a tropical troublemaker in the Atlantic Ocean, with increased swells and rip currents expected to impact East Coast beaches next week.

The storm reached hurricane strength late Saturday morning and could reach major hurricane status by early next week, but is still expected to safely pass between Bermuda and the U.S.

The FOX Forecast Center says the Southeast and mid-Atlantic coasts could experience big swells and hazards through the Labor Day weekend, but the forecast remains that the storm will not make landfall in the U.S.

Where is Hurricane Franklin now?

Hurricane Franklin is located about 620 miles south of Bermuda and moving north-northwest at 7 mph. It has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

Tropical Storm Franklin stats.

Where is Hurricane Franklin headed?

Hurricane Franklin is not forecast to make landfall in the U.S. The track from the NHC shows the strengthening storm moving between the East Coast and Bermuda early next week.

A sharp turn toward the north, with an increase in forward motion, is expected on Saturday, with a northward or north-northwestward motion over the western Atlantic continuing through early next week.

Franklin's forecast track.

Will the US be affected by Franklin?

While Hurricane Franklin is not expected to hit the U.S. mainland, big swells are expected to impact the Eastern Seaboard starting as early as Monday and lingering through Labor Day weekend, the FOX Forecast Center said. In addition, dangerous rip currents are forecast for beaches up and down the East Coast through the upcoming work week.

"This is not going to be a landfall for us," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin. "We have a series of troughs coming off the East Coast and that’s going to be our protector. You don’t have to worry about this making landfall on the East Coast, but we could see some rough surf conditions."

The rip current forecast for Aug. 25, 2023..

By next Wednesday morning, waves off the coast of North Carolina could be 9 to 12 feet, Merwin adds.

"Thankfully, the strongest waves and the biggest waves are going to be out of here by the time we get to Labor Day weekend," she said. "But if we have this pass too close, and we have some beach erosion ahead of the Labor Day weekend holiday, we could see some minor implications there."

