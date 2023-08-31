Labor Day weekend scorcher puts 200 million feeling the heat in summer's last hurrah

As Labor Day weekend approaches, a vast majority of Americans will be sweating through the holiday, but not because of summer's last hurrah on the grill.

As a heat wave approaches the central U.S., nearly 200 million people will experience temperatures soaring into the 90s and 100s with little overnight relief expected until Monday.

The latest update from the FOX Forecast Center said the West Coast is expected to experience cooler temperatures this weekend due to a trough. However, a high-pressure ridge forming over the central U.S. will result in a heat wave in parts of the northern central Plains and Upper Midwest.

Widespread high temperature and warm low-temperature records are likely to be tied or broken, with some places approaching their all-time hottest September records, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Below-average high temperatures in the upper 70s to low 80s paired with high-pressure overhead will make for a beautiful introduction to the weekend for much of the East Coast.

But as sunny skies reign supreme, heat is expected to build over the Mid-Atlantic later this weekend, through Labor Day and into next week, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Record highs are expected by Labor Day for places like New York, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

The heat wave can be dangerous for people who don't have adequate cooling and hydration. Experts are advising everyone to be cautious and take necessary precautions, especially if they plan to spend time outdoors over the holiday weekend or participate in early school year activities.

To help with your weekend planning, let's take a closer look at each day.

Friday

The central U.S. is expecting a heat wave with temperatures reaching the 90s and 100s.

Saturday

The heat wave is predicted to impact millions of people, and widespread record highs are expected.

Sunday

It's important to take necessary precautions and stay safe during this upcoming heat wave.

Monday (Labor Day)