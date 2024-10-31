The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Severe storms hit central US while Spain reels from deadly flooding

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024. Happy Halloween! Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing on national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Storms with hurricane-force wind gusts, large hail blast across central US

Severe weather tore across portions of the central U.S. and Midwest on Wednesday, producing thunderstorms with hurricane -force wind gusts and large hail that damaged numerous structures and brought down trees and power lines across the region.

Tens of millions of people from Texas to the Great Lakes region had been on alert for the potential of seeing severe weather, and some parts of the Plains and Midwest saw their highest tornado threat in months.

Nearly 100 dead after historic flooding sweeps across parts of Spain

A catastrophic flash flood has claimed dozens of lives in Spain's Valencia region following torrential and historic rains that left roads and towns underwater, according to authorities.

At least 95 lives have been lost with most reported in Valencia, according to the town's Emergency Coordination Center . The rise in the death toll marks the worst flooding disaster in Europe since 2021, when nearly 200 people perished, primarily in Germany.

Development chances increase for disturbance in Caribbean Sea

We're one day away from entering the final month of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, and forecasters are continuing to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center says the disturbance has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the weekend or early next week.

Trick-or-treating in shorts? Halloween temps could break records while severe storms threaten central US

The FOX Forecast Center is advising trick-or-treaters that regions usually known for their crisp autumn air may instead feel like they’re experiencing the early days of the season, with temperatures significantly above average.

Forecast models show that much of the eastern half of the nation will experience temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Halloween , with cooler air bottled up over the Rockies and Upper Midwest.

Meanwhile, those in the central U.S. will need to remain vigilant of the severe weather threat on Halloween, as nearly 12 million people from northeastern Texas into parts of the Ohio Valley face the risk of storms.

Damaging wind gusts are the primary concern, with the strongest storms capable of producing a few gusts that could exceed 60 mph.

Watch: Woman, pets rescued from rushing floodwater in Spain

Video from Spain shows emergency crews completing a complicated aerial rescue as a woman and her pets wade through rising floodwaters.

Flash flooding in Spain claimed nearly 100 lives this week as areas such as Valencia received more than a month of rain in just hours. An incredible video recorded Tuesday in Utiel shows a woman holding her dog in waist-deep brown floodwater as an emergency team repels from a helicopter to reach her.

