Deadly flooding sweeps across parts of Spain during 'historic' rains

VALENCIA, Spain — A historic and devastating flooding event that has swept across parts of eastern Spain this week has turned deadly.

Carlos Mazon, president of the Valencia Government in Spain, said during a press conference early Wednesday morning that authorities have confirmed fatalities from the storms, but he did not give any additional details "out of respect for the families."

As a potent storm system spun up the eastern coast of Spain from Monday into Tuesday, strong moisture-laden winds slammed into the mountains west of Valencia, dropping torrential rains for hours.

The mountain town of Chiva, west of Valencia, reported 19.33 inches of rain in just 8 hours, according to Spain’s government meteorological agency. 13.55 inches of that fell in just four hours, with 6.5 inches coming in one hour.

Water rushed down the mountainsides, quickly overwhelming rivers and towns under feet of raging waters.

Government officials urged residents to seek higher ground and stay on the upper floors if possible. Video from Spain’s civil defense showed some water rescues conducted by helicopter.

Hundreds of cars were trapped in flood waters on a Spanish highway, according to apuntmedia.es, and several other major highways were closed. Rail services were also suspended.

A pedestrian bridge also reportedly collapsed in Picanya.

The severe storms also brought reports of tornadoes and large hail.