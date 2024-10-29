Search
Extreme Weather
Deadly flooding sweeps across parts of Spain during 'historic' rains

The mountain town of Chiva, west of Valencia, reported 19.33 inches of rain in just 8 hours, according to Spain’s government meteorological agency.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
Massive hailstones pelted shoppers in El Ejido, Spain as storms swept through the eastern side of the nation.

Large hail pummels Spain during historic storms

Massive hailstones pelted shoppers in El Ejido, Spain as storms swept through the eastern side of the nation. (Video: Jose A Casas via Storyful)

VALENCIA, Spain — A historic and devastating flooding event that has swept across parts of eastern Spain this week has turned deadly.

Carlos Mazon, president of the Valencia Government in Spain, said during a press conference early Wednesday morning that authorities have confirmed fatalities from the storms, but he did not give any additional details "out of respect for the families."

As a potent storm system spun up the eastern coast of Spain from Monday into Tuesday, strong moisture-laden winds slammed into the mountains west of Valencia, dropping torrential rains for hours.

    A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain.

    A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain.

    Men run next to a car covered with mud on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain.

    Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia, Spain. Spain's meteorological agency had issued its highest alert for the region due to extreme rainfall.

    Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia, Spain.

    Flood of the Magre river, on 29 October, 2024 in Alfarp, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) has raised to red the rain alert level throughout the coast and inland north of Valencia.

    A man bails water, on 29 October, 2024 in Llombai, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) has raised to red the rain alert level throughout the coast and inland north of Valencia.

The mountain town of Chiva, west of Valencia, reported 19.33 inches of rain in just 8 hours, according to Spain’s government meteorological agency. 13.55 inches of that fell in just four hours, with 6.5 inches coming in one hour.

Water rushed down the mountainsides, quickly overwhelming rivers and towns under feet of raging waters.

Government officials urged residents to seek higher ground and stay on the upper floors if possible.  Video from Spain’s civil defense showed some water rescues conducted by helicopter.

Hundreds of cars were trapped in flood waters on a Spanish highway, according to apuntmedia.es, and several other major highways were closed. Rail services were also suspended.

A pedestrian bridge also reportedly collapsed in Picanya.

The severe storms also brought reports of tornadoes and large hail. 

