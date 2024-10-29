Deadly flooding sweeps across parts of Spain during 'historic' rains

As a potent storm system spun up the eastern coast of Spain from Monday into Tuesday, strong moisture-laden winds slammed into the mountains west of Valencia, dropping torrential rains for hours.
A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain. (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO / AFP) (Photo by JORGE GUERRERO/AFP via Getty Images)
A car covered with mud is pictured on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain.
Men run next to a car covered with mud on a flooded street in Alora, near Malaga, on October 29, 2024, after a heavy rain hit southern Spain.
Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia, Spain. Spain's meteorological agency had issued its highest alert for the region due to extreme rainfall.
Cars are partly submerged in flood waters on October 29, 2024 on the western outskirts of Valencia, Spain.
Flood of the Magre river, on 29 October, 2024 in Alfarp, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) has raised to red the rain alert level throughout the coast and inland north of Valencia, where the orange alert was set. The ECC has updated the emergency plans for the DANA that affects this Tuesday, October 29, the Valencian Community, and that early in the morning established the red level only for the south coast of Valencia.
A man bails water, on 29 October, 2024 in Llombai, Valencia, Valencian Community, Spain. The Emergency Coordination Center (CCE) has raised to red the rain alert level throughout the coast and inland north of Valencia, where the orange alert was set.
