Trick-or-treating in shorts? Warm Halloween on tap for many across the US

The FOX Forecast Center is advising trick-or-treaters that regions usually known for their crisp autumn air may instead feel like they’re experiencing the early days of the season, with temperatures significantly above average.

Forecast models show much of the eastern half of the nation will be experiencing temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Halloween, with cooler air bottled up over the Rockies and Upper Midwest.

In the Northeast, cities such as Boston and New York are expecting daytime highs around 75 degrees, with temperatures likely falling to near 70 degrees after sunset, providing a stark contrast to the usual chilly holiday evenings.

The situation will be much the same across the South, with communities across the Gulf Coast expecting daytime temperatures in the 80s with little in the way of a cooldown during the early evening hours.

Halloween forecast for Oct. 31, 2024

In the Midwest and Great Lakes, the weather forecast is a bit more eerie with a cold front that will be traversing the region on the night of frights.

Cities such as Chicago and Detroit will be held down into the 60s due to increased cloud cover and the potential for scattered showers, but those far enough away from the frontal boundary, such as St. Louis and Cincinnati, are expected to reach the 70s.

Cities behind the frontal boundary will largely experience temperatures in the 50s, including Green Bay and Minneapolis.

In the West, temperatures may be fairly pleasant on Oct. 31, with highs in the 60s for major cities such as Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Halloween forecast for Oct. 31, 2024

October finishes as dry & warm for many

The continued warmth through the end of October will ensure the majority of the country will finish the month being one of the warmest and driest Octobers in memory.

Weather observation sites from the Northwest, through the Plains and into the Northeast are all reporting their top 10 warmest Octobers on record, with only really the Southeast immune to the record heat.

Precipitation maps show a similar picture, with those experiencing a warm month also seeing a dry month.

According to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor, 80% of the country is unusually dry and nearly 50% is officially in drought conditions.

The dry weather has led to wildfire concerns as far north as Connecticut and Massachusetts, meaning that the classic barn fire may be out of the picture, at least for this Halloween.

Despite the warm weather forecast, families across the country are still preparing to hand out plenty of candy and host haunted houses.

According to the National Confectioners Association, consumers are to buy at least $6.5 billion in confectionery treats for the holiday.

But a scary statistic for trick-o-treaters - more than half of Americans started enjoying their candy stash well before Oct. 31.

The most popular candies that are on most wish lists are M&M’s, Reese’s Cups, Sour Patch Kids and Skittles.