See the most terrifying displays in our galaxy from NASA

Have you ever wondered what lurks in the galaxy beyond Earth? Well, NASA is giving us a peek into some of the most frightening parts of our galaxy this Halloween season.

The agency released the "Galaxy of Horrors," an array of vintage-style horror movie-themed posters to show us what nightmares exist in space.

The posters are based on real NASA science, according to the agency's website. This year's posters depict a screaming planet and ominous dark energy.

In the "Roasted Planet" poster, NASA tells the spooky story of a screaming exoplanet that suffers "star-grazing torture" in the form of howling, supersonic winds and shockwave storms as it approaches its star from an extreme oval-shaped orbit, according to NASA.

The planet, HD 80606 b, reaches a scalding 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit every 111 days as it makes this journey, NASA said.

In the next spooky depiction, NASA gives dark energy a persona, and a sinister one it is.

The poster portrays dark energy as a green cosmic-like spirit with glowing eyes and large pointed teeth. NASA says dark energy is bigger than dark matter, as dark energy pushes galaxies apart over trillions of years. This leaves the universe to a dark and freezing death in outer space, NASA said.

In past years, NASA dropped posters with more creepy phenomena, like a galactic graveyard and gamma-ray ghouls.