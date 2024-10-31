Severe storm threat shifts east on Halloween after 90-mph winds blast Plains

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Strong storms with potentially damaging winds are forecast for Halloween stretching from northeastern Texas into parts of the Ohio Valley.

Major cities, including Memphis, Tennessee; Cincinnati, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky; Shreveport, Louisiana; and Little Rock, Arkansas, could face severe weather on Thursday, potentially affecting nearly 12 million people.

This comes following a line of severe storms that erupted across the Plains on Wednesday, bringing the region the most widespread severe weather since August. Iowa, Nebraska, Kansas, Missouri and Oklahoma saw at least some severe weather.

Damaging wind gusts were the main threat with multiple reports of 70-plus mph winds. A 90-mph wind gust was recorded in Falls City, Nebraska. What's left of these severe storms remains ongoing Thursday morning.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

A reduced severe weather threat will be in place ahead of a cold front along a corridor from the Midwest to northeastern Texas and northern Louisiana. The strongest storms will be capable of producing a few gusts that could exceed 60 mph.

A look at the severe storm threat for Halloween.

The FOX Forecast Center said the risk should be greatest during the morning and afternoon hours. By late afternoon, upper-level winds will weaken, reducing the wind shear. Storms will follow suit, weakening in intensity and ending the severe weather threat.