Severe weather threatens Halloween plans for nearly 30 million in central US

KANSAS CITY – A multi-day severe weather threat kicks off this week heading into Halloween, bringing with it the potential for damaging winds, hail and severe thunderstorms for the Central U.S.

A cold front begins its trek across the central and southern Plains this week. Warmer temperatures will converge along the cold front, creating possible thunderstorm development. The biggest potential for severe weather is set to unfold Wednesday before the front marches into the Northeast by Halloween night.

TRICK-OR-TREATING IN SHORTS? WARM HALLOWEEN ON TAP FOR MANY ACROSS THE US

"When we have such a big change, such a big shift in our seasons, that typically results in severe weather," FOX Weather Meteorologist Kendall Smith said. "For Wednesday, I'm really concerned, especially closer to what we call the triple point that's going to be setting up, especially over Oklahoma. And that dry line, the cold front, we could see damaging wind, large hail, maybe a tornado or two."

Hail, strong storms possible beginning Tuesday

The severe potential starts Tuesday for parts of Nebraska, Minnesota, and Kansas under a Level 1 out of 5 threat, according to NOAA's Storm Prediction Center. Cities highlighted under this area include Wichita, Kansas City and Omaha.

Isolated severe thunderstorms with hail and strong winds are expected Tuesday night from central Kansas into Minnesota. According to the SPC, thunderstorm coverage will increase in the overnight hours.

Tuesday's severe weather outlook from the Great Lakes to the Southern Plains.

(FOX Weather)



Kansas City to Dallas face significant severe threat Wednesday

The SPC has issued a Level 2 out of 5 threat for severe thunderstorms Wednesday, which includes major cities in the Southern Plains and into the Ozarks, such as Dallas, Oklahoma City and Kansas City.

"Wednesday is when we're going to have the greatest possibility – North Texas all the way into the Missouri Ozarks, north into Kansas City," FOX Weather Meteorologist Stephen Morgan said. "There's going to be a sector here that large hail, damaging winds, could be a significant threat."

Storms will likely develop around mid-afternoon Wednesday, moving east across Kansas and into Oklahoma. Those participating in trunk-or-treat activities and early Halloween celebrations should have their weather alerts on and be ready to move indoors.

Wednesday severe weather outlook for the Central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Rainy Halloween

As the front continues racing east, there will be less storm energy, transitioning this system into a rain event.

Cities including Dallas, Little Rock and Memphis could have a rainy Halloween with some thunderstorm activity.

The moisture is badly needed across many parts of the U.S. that are in drought and facing dangerous fire weather conditions. Parts of Kansas and Oklahoma are under Fire Weather Warnings this week as critical fire weather continues driven by strong winds and very dry vegetation.