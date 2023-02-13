What to do if a tree falls on your house

From winter snow storms to blustery summer rains, weather throughout the year may lead to any homeowner’s nightmare: a tree falling on their house.

Here are some steps, should you find yourself in that situation:

Taking care of immediate safety

Keep your family safe - If a tree has fallen on your home, the first thing you need to do is ensure the safety of everyone in your home. According to AAA, you may even need to evacuate immediately and call 911.

- If a tree has fallen on your home, the first thing you need to do is ensure the safety of everyone in your home. According to AAA, you may even need to evacuate immediately and call 911. Assess any hazardous situations - When trees fall, they sometimes bring down power lines or damage underground gas lines. If so, shut off the power at your breaker box and call the electrical company, and shut off the gas to your home.

- When trees fall, they sometimes bring down power lines or damage underground gas lines. If so, shut off the power at your breaker box and call the electrical company, and shut off the gas to your home. Cover damaged parts of your home - You may also cover any openings caused by the tree with a tarp, if it can be done safely. However, the stability of a home may be compromised by the fallen tree, so it may be necessary to call a professional to cover openings in your home.

Handling insurance

Take pictures and video of the damage - Be sure to take clear documentation of the damage caused by the tree, both inside and outside where it’s safe to do so. This will help you build your case with your insurance provider by giving them a clear picture of what happened.

- Be sure to take clear documentation of the damage caused by the tree, both inside and outside where it’s safe to do so. This will help you build your case with your insurance provider by giving them a clear picture of what happened. Call your insurance company - Let them know what happened and let them guide you through the next steps. According to the Insurance Information Institute, a standard homeowner's insurance policy covers the damage to an insured structure if a tree were to fall on it.

Removing the tree

Your insurance company can work with you to determine the best options for removing the tree from your home.

You may end up hiring a tree removal company; if so, make sure they have proof of insurance, in case they damage your home during the removal process.