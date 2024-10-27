Another tropical storm could develop in Caribbean Sea after Halloween as hurricane season nears final month

A new area to watch for tropical development has been highlighted by the National Hurricane Center (NHC) in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

For now, the odds of development are low over the next week, but the FOX Forecast Center believes those odds could increase as we move closer to the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season.

A broad area of low pressure is expected to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea around the middle of this week. That would coincide with the return of the Central American Gyre, which had a hand in creating hurricanes Helene and Milton, and more recently, Tropical Storm Nadine.

The outlook for an area to watch in the southwestern Caribbean Sea.

"Some gradual development is possible toward the end of the week and over the weekend when the system begins to drift northward or northeastward over the southwestern and south-central Caribbean Sea," the NHC wrote in its latest outlook.

Most of the time, these storms aren’t a threat to the U.S., but occasionally, a late-season tropical system can come out of the Caribbean and impact Florida or provide a glancing blow to the Eastern Seaboard.

The next storm to receive a name in the Atlantic Basin – which includes the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico – will be called Patty.

Elsewhere across the Atlantic Basin, the tropics are expected to remain quiet as we enter the final days of October and approach the start of November.

Nov. 30 will mark the final day of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season.