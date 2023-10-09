The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Gulf disturbance being watched for development, drenching rains

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Hurricane HQ: Areas to watch in Atlantic Basin as Mexico braces for Hurricane Lidia

The FOX Forecast Center is watching an area of showers and thunderstorms in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, dubbed Invest 93L, for possible tropical development.

"Environmental conditions appear only marginally favorable for some additional development while the system moves slowly northward during the next day or so," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. "The low is forecast to merge with a frontal system over the western Gulf of Mexico by Wednesday morning."

The outlook for Invest 93L in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

(FOX Weather)



Whether or not Invest 93L develops into a tropical depression or tropical storm, it bring much-needed rain to the drought-stricken parts of the Southeast.

On the opposite side of the Atlantic Basin, Invest 92L off the coast of Africa could soon develop into a tropical depression.

The NHC says environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development, giving it a high chance to form during the next couple of days.

If Invest 92L earns a name, it will be known as Sean.

The outlook for Invest 92L in the eastern tropical Atlantic.

(FOX Weather)



In the Eastern Pacific, Hurricane Lidia will begin to bring hurricane-force winds (74-plus mph) and flooding rainfall to west-central Mexico by Tuesday afternoon. Hurricane and Tropical Storm Watches and Warnings have been issued along the western coast of Mexico.

Hurricane Lidia's cone.

(FOX Weather)



Coast-to-coast storm to impact 30 states

A powerful system is slamming the Northwest and is expected to continue moving through the U.S., bringing major impacts from coast to coast.

Heavy rain, mountain snow, severe weather and the possibility of a nor’easter are all on our radar this week as the system tracks across the U.S.

Heavy rain and mountain snow will continue to impact the Pacific Northwest on Tuesday. By midweek, the Rockies will see snow, and the Plains will have chances for severe weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Impacts to the Pacific Northwest from the coast-to-coast storm.

(FOX Weather)



Less than a week until the annular solar eclipse

On Saturday, Oct. 14, the annular solar eclipse will be visible from the Northwest to Texas.

An annular eclipse is not a total eclipse, as the Moon doesn’t entirely block the Sun’s light – only 90%. An annular eclipse happens when the Moon is at the farthest point in its orbit of Earth. During the maximum eclipse, known as annularity, the light from the Sun peaks out around the Moon, creating a "ring of fire."

Before you go

Here are a few other stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app. You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service.

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.