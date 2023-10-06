Mexico faces double trouble from the tropics

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a one-two punch for communities in Mexico as Tropical Storm Lidia and a disturbance that could strengthen into Max threaten the coastline.

Tropical Storm Lidia formed on October 3 and has flirted with becoming a hurricane for several days, but upper-level winds have helped keep the system in check.

Invest 99E is a few hundred miles southeast of Lidia and could become a tropical depression or tropical storm at any time.

Due to their proximity to the coastline, impacts could range from gusty winds and rain to coastal flooding.

Tracking the tropics

The effects from the cyclones will likely be the most significant since Hurricane Hilary impacted the Baja California peninsula in August.

Here is a breakdown of both tropical threats in the eastern Pacific.

Tropical Storm Lidia

At last report from the National Hurricane Center Lidia had maximum sustained winds of around 65 mph.

The storm was less than 600 miles west-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico and was expected to gradually make a turn toward the coast during the upcoming week.

Tracking the Lidia

Increased swells have already begun reaching Mexico’s west coast, which could cause dangerous surf and life-threatening rip currents.

On the forecast track, the cyclone is expected to reach the coastline around Manzanillo during the second half of the workweek.

So far, there are no watches or warnings in effect for the coastline, but residents are urged to pay attention to the storm.

Invest 99E

Several hundred miles southeast of Tropical Storm Lidia is Invest 99E which is knocking on the door of becoming the 13th tropical cyclone of the year in the eastern Pacific.

An invest is simply a naming convention used to identify areas that have the potential of tropical development.

Once the system forms a center of circulation and maximum sustained winds reach at least 39 mph, the NHC will name the cyclone Max.

Tracking the tropics

Similar to Lidia, forecast models show the system impacting mainland Mexico with heavy rainfall and rough seas.

Due to its proximity to the coast, strengthening should be limited due to the influence of terrain.

Regardless of development, forecast models show several inches of tropical rainfall is possible, which could lead to mudslides and flooding along the country’s southern coast.