Bear spotted aboard Florida sailboat: ‘Bro, you’re lost’

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida boat captain heading back to shore did a double take when he spotted a ‘beary’ unusual site aboard a sailing catamaran.

Todd Dillman, the owner of TowBoat U.S. in Southwest Florida, said he saw a bear in Royal Harbor in Naples when he was towing a barge.

He told FOX 13, after he dropped off the barge and was heading back to shore, he looked over toward the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club and spied the bear on a sailing catamaran.

Dillman said the bear had jumped in the water and swam across a canal before making his way aboard the boat.

BLACK BEAR SURPRISES FLORIDA BEACHGOERS AFTER TAKING A DIP IN GULF

BEAR BEATS SCORCHING CALIFORNIA HEAT BY TAKING DIP IN POOL

Dillman pulled out his phone to capture the animal on camera and can be heard saying, "Bro, you’re lost."

He said he called the proper authorities to help the animal and filmed it for about an hour.

Dillman can be heard saying, ‘Later, dude,’ to the bear as he headed into shore.