Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Earth & Space
Published

Bear spotted aboard Florida sailboat: ‘Bro, you’re lost’

A boat captain saw a bear swim across a canal and board a sailboat where it hung out for an hour.

Source FOX 13 News
A bear in Naples, Florida swam to a catamaran and made itself comfortable for about an hour. 01:09

Watch: Florida bear ready for the high seas

A bear in Naples, Florida swam to a catamaran and made itself comfortable for about an hour.

NAPLES, Fla. - A Florida boat captain heading back to shore did a double take when he spotted a ‘beary’ unusual site aboard a sailing catamaran. 

Todd Dillman, the owner of TowBoat U.S. in Southwest Florida, said he saw a bear in Royal Harbor in Naples when he was towing a barge. 

The bear is apparently right at home.

(TowBoat US Naples/Marco Island / FOX 13 News)

He told FOX 13, after he dropped off the barge and was heading back to shore, he looked over toward the Naples Sailing and Yacht Club and spied the bear on a sailing catamaran. 

Dillman said the bear had jumped in the water and swam across a canal before making his way aboard the boat. 

BLACK BEAR SURPRISES FLORIDA BEACHGOERS AFTER TAKING A DIP IN GULF

Dillman said the bear swam across a canal to get to the boat. 

(Dillman said the bear swam across a canal to get to the boat.  / FOX 13 News)

BEAR BEATS SCORCHING CALIFORNIA HEAT BY TAKING DIP IN POOL

Dillman pulled out his phone to capture the animal on camera and can be heard saying, "Bro, you’re lost." 

He said he called the proper authorities to help the animal and filmed it for about an hour. 

Dillman can be heard saying, ‘Later, dude,’ to the bear as he headed into shore. 

Tags
Loading...