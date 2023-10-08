Search
Coast-to-coast storm to impact at least 30 states this week with potential nor'easter threatening Northeast

The storm will bring much-needed rain to parts of the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, however rain isn't needed in the Northeast where the region has already seen weeks of relentless rain that has ruined weekend plans for millions since the beginning of the summer

By Steven Yablonski Source FOX Weather
A coast-to-coast storm will be impacting millions of Americans in at least 30 states this week, with the West Coast feeling the impacts first and then eventually moving to the East Coast as a possible nor'easter by the weekend.

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm system that’s expected to track from coast to coast this week. The Northwest is up first in seeing impacts, including heavy rain, mountain snow, and even some thunderstorms, before possible flooding rains move into the Plains and Midwest by midweek. As the system continues moving east, the storm may become a nor’easter and impact the Northeast by next weekend.

The setup of a coast-to-coast storm expected to impact millions in at least 30 states this week.

(FOX Weather)

We’re still several days out, however, and the forecast could change as new information is received, so be sure to download the free FOX Weather app to be kept up to date with any forecast changes in your area.

Northwest to be walloped by storm first

FILE - Olympic National Park's first major rain storm since June rolls across Hurricane Ridge, a popular destination overlooking the entire Olympic Mountain Range on September 17, 2021, near Port Angeles, Washington.

(George Rose / Getty Images)

"We close out a pretty nice weekend on the West Coast, but as we open up a new workweek, we have a new storm that’s coming ashore," FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar said. 

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm will bring much-needed rain to the Pacific Northwest at the start of the workweek.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The exclusive FOX Model Futuretrack showing conditions through Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

"Look at this forecast," Minar continued. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Rain for the Interstate 5 corridor from Seattle down to Portland."

The storm will be coming in several rounds, with the first impacting the region on Monday.

"The second lasts through Wednesday, settles over the mountains, over across the northern Rockies," Minar said. "Higher elevations could see some snow out of this one. Not a whole lot of snow, but moderate amounts could be a possibility across portions of the higher elevations in Cheyenne (Wyoming) and Aspen (Colorado)."

Forecast rain totals in the Northwest through Wednesday, October 11, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Western areas of Washington and Oregon are expected to pick up the highest rain totals, with most areas seeing 2–3 inches through Wednesday. However, some areas, like Washington's Olympic Region, could see 3–5 inches by the time the storm system moves out by midweek.

The higher elevations of the Cascades and Rockies will also pick up some snow, although there won't be blockbuster snow totals. In general, light to moderate snowfall is expected.

Plains, Midwest impacted midweek

FILE - Torrential rains delayed races at the NASCAR street course in Chicago, Illinois, on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

(Jim Vondruska/Bloomberg / Getty Images)

The FOX Forecast Center says the main energy from the coast-to-coast storm will move into the Plains and Midwest by mid-week.

That will support a surface low-pressure system to develop, with widespread rain and gusty winds being the storm's main impacts.

FLOOD WATCH, WARNING AND EMERGENCY: HERE ARE THE DIFFERENCES THAT COULD SAVE YOUR LIFE

A powerful coast-to-coast storm that is expected to impact the West at the beginning of the week will strengthen as it reaches the Plains and Midwest by the middle of the week.

The FOX Forecast Center says a swath of heavy rain will increase the threat of flash flooding.

The flash flood threat in the Plains and Midwest from Wednesday, October 11, 2023 through Friday, October 13, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

However, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall in areas that need it the most, like in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, which are dealing with drought conditions.

The FOX Forecast Center says the timing of the storm may slow down into Friday depending on how fast the storm system moves out of the region.

OVER 180 SIGHTINGS OF WATERSPOUTS AND FUNNELS REPORTED ALONG SHORE OF LAKE ERIE, RESEARCHERS SAY

Forecast rain totals in the Plains and Midwest through Saturday, October 14, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

A large area of the Plains and Midwest are expected to see between 2–3 inches of rain by Saturday when the system begins to move out of the region.

However, some areas, including the Milwaukee area and Chicago, could see higher amounts between 3–5 inches of rain.

Northeast could face potential nor'easter this weekend

Millions of people in the Northeast and New England are bracing for another wet weekend thanks to a powerful coast-to-coast storm that will move across the country this week and may impact the region as a nor'easter.

This weekend is expected to be another rainy washout for millions in the Northeast and New England.

The FOX Forecast Center says the coast-to-coast storm system will reach the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes region and the Northeast by Saturday.

Once again, the FOX Forecast Center expects another wet weekend in store for the region, with more heavy rain falling on an already saturated area.

WIDESPREAD FLASH FLOODING GRINDS NEW YORK CITY TO HALT AMID RECORD-BREAKING RAIN

New York City Rain

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge during heavy rain and high winds as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to move through the area on September 25, 2023 in New York City. Much of the northeast U.S. saw a weekend of heavy rain and wind as the slow moving storm lingered from the Carolinas to New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

There is also the possibility that the storm system transfers its energy to an offshore low, potentially as a nor’easter, which may act to bring additional heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast and New England.

Temperatures at this time of year are generally too warm to support snow, which is why the FOX Forecast Center will be tracking the possibility of flooding in the area.

PARTS OF NEW YORK SEE WETTEST DAY ON RECORD AS LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING SUBMERGES SUBWAYS, STREETS

Forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Sunday, October 15, 2023.
(FOX Weather)

 

Most of the Northeast and New England can expect to see between 2–3 inches of rain through the end of the weekend.

However, places like Boston could see locally higher amounts between 3–5 inches of rain.

Regardless of how it develops, the system is expected to move out of the area by Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

