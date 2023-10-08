Coast-to-coast storm to impact at least 30 states this week with potential nor'easter threatening Northeast

The FOX Forecast Center is tracking a powerful storm system that’s expected to track from coast to coast this week. The Northwest is up first in seeing impacts, including heavy rain, mountain snow, and even some thunderstorms, before possible flooding rains move into the Plains and Midwest by midweek. As the system continues moving east, the storm may become a nor’easter and impact the Northeast by next weekend.

Northwest to be walloped by storm first

"We close out a pretty nice weekend on the West Coast, but as we open up a new workweek, we have a new storm that’s coming ashore," FOX Weather meteorologist Jane Minar said.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, the storm will bring much-needed rain to the Pacific Northwest at the start of the workweek.

"Look at this forecast," Minar continued. "Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. Rain for the Interstate 5 corridor from Seattle down to Portland."

The storm will be coming in several rounds, with the first impacting the region on Monday.

"The second lasts through Wednesday, settles over the mountains, over across the northern Rockies," Minar said. "Higher elevations could see some snow out of this one. Not a whole lot of snow, but moderate amounts could be a possibility across portions of the higher elevations in Cheyenne (Wyoming) and Aspen (Colorado)."

Forecast rain totals in the Northwest through Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

Western areas of Washington and Oregon are expected to pick up the highest rain totals, with most areas seeing 2–3 inches through Wednesday. However, some areas, like Washington's Olympic Region, could see 3–5 inches by the time the storm system moves out by midweek.

The higher elevations of the Cascades and Rockies will also pick up some snow, although there won't be blockbuster snow totals. In general, light to moderate snowfall is expected.

Plains, Midwest impacted midweek

The FOX Forecast Center says the main energy from the coast-to-coast storm will move into the Plains and Midwest by mid-week.

That will support a surface low-pressure system to develop, with widespread rain and gusty winds being the storm's main impacts.

The FOX Forecast Center says a swath of heavy rain will increase the threat of flash flooding.

However, it appears that the heaviest rain will fall in areas that need it the most, like in Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin, which are dealing with drought conditions.

The FOX Forecast Center says the timing of the storm may slow down into Friday depending on how fast the storm system moves out of the region.

Forecast rain totals in the Plains and Midwest through Saturday, October 14, 2023.

A large area of the Plains and Midwest are expected to see between 2–3 inches of rain by Saturday when the system begins to move out of the region.

However, some areas, including the Milwaukee area and Chicago, could see higher amounts between 3–5 inches of rain.

Northeast could face potential nor'easter this weekend

This weekend is expected to be another rainy washout for millions in the Northeast and New England.

The FOX Forecast Center says the coast-to-coast storm system will reach the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes region and the Northeast by Saturday.

Once again, the FOX Forecast Center expects another wet weekend in store for the region, with more heavy rain falling on an already saturated area.

There is also the possibility that the storm system transfers its energy to an offshore low, potentially as a nor’easter, which may act to bring additional heavy rain and gusty winds to portions of the mid-Atlantic and Northeast and New England.

Temperatures at this time of year are generally too warm to support snow, which is why the FOX Forecast Center will be tracking the possibility of flooding in the area.

Forecast rain totals in the Northeast through Sunday, October 15, 2023.

Most of the Northeast and New England can expect to see between 2–3 inches of rain through the end of the weekend.

However, places like Boston could see locally higher amounts between 3–5 inches of rain.

Regardless of how it develops, the system is expected to move out of the area by Monday, according to the FOX Forecast Center.