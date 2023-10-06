New York, Boston have had rain nearly every weekend this summer. Fall is off to a similar start

NEW YORK — Rain is in the forecast for New York and the Northeast this weekend…

Try not to look surprised.

Saturday and Sunday might only occupy two days on the calendar, but it’s been a magnet for storms this summer and shows no signs of changing now that the season has turned to autumn.

Both New York City and Boston will experience measurable rain this weekend. This will mark the 13th weekend since June 1 that has had rain of 0.01 inches or more. So far, out of the 19 weekends, 13 have had measurable rain, which is about two out of every three weekends.

For New York City’s Central Park, two of the four weekends in June featured rain at some point, as were four out of five in July, two in August, and the past four in September.

Boston had rain on every weekend in June, three out of five in July, just one in August, but four of the last five.

The combination of what will be left of Tropical Storm Philippe and a cold front sweeping across the East this weekend will make it No. 5 in a row in New York.

And if you’re thinking you could have fooled Mother Nature and just sneak out on Friday to start your weekend early, it’s rained on 13 Fridays this summer too in New York City - or just six dry Fridays.

Overall, there have been 47 days in New York with measurable rain since June 1 through Thursday — just above the average of 42. Boston has had 50 days of measurable rain, above its average of 41.

But the amount of rain has been well above average. Central Park has received 27.77 inches since June 1 — the fifth-wettest total since 1867, though still 7 inches behind 2021 which featured heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Boston has had 24.08 inches since June 1 — fourth-highest total for the period since records began in 1936.

And don’t look now, but the long range forecasts suggest soggy weekend No. 14 may loom for the 14th as another front may advance on the Northeast.