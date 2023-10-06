Search
New York, Boston have had rain nearly every weekend this summer. Fall is off to a similar start

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
New York City braces for 13th wet weekend since June 1

If it feels like it's been raining every weekend in New York and the Northeast, you're not far off. The Big Apple has averaged about 2 out of every 3 weekends with rain since summer began. 

NEW YORK — Rain is in the forecast for New York and the Northeast this weekend… 

Try not to look surprised.

Saturday and Sunday might only occupy two days on the calendar, but it’s been a magnet for storms this summer and shows no signs of changing now that the season has turned to autumn.

Both New York City and Boston will experience measurable rain this weekend. This will mark the 13th weekend since June 1 that has had rain of 0.01 inches or more. So far, out of the 19 weekends, 13 have had measurable rain, which is about two out of every three weekends.

For New York City’s Central Park, two of the four weekends in June featured rain at some point, as were four out of five in July, two in August, and the past four in September.

NYC Wet Weekends

Boston had rain on every weekend in June, three out of five in July, just one in August, but four of the last five.

The combination of what will be left of Tropical Storm Philippe and a cold front sweeping across the East this weekend will make it No. 5 in a row in New York.

  • New York City Rain
    Image 1 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: People walk over the Brooklyn Bridge during heavy rain and high winds as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to move through the area on September 25, 2023 in New York City. Much of the northeast U.S. saw a weekend of heavy rain and wind as the slow moving storm lingered from the Carolinas to New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ( )

  • New York City Rain
    Image 2 of 7

    NEW YORK CITY, US - SEPTEMBER 29: Heavy rain causes interruptions in public transportation in New York, United States on September 29, 2023. While the rain caused some subway stations to be disabled and many streets to be flooded, New Yorkers using public transportation had a hard time and had to wait for a long time at bus stops and subway stations. (Photo by Selcuk Acar/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

  • New York City Rain
    Image 3 of 7

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 25: People walk through Brooklyn during heavy rain and high winds as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ophelia continue to move through the area on September 25, 2023 in New York City. Much of the northeast U.S. saw a weekend of heavy rain and wind as the slow moving storm lingered from the Carolinas to New York City. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) ( )

  • New York City Rain
    Image 4 of 7

    New York,  NY - September 29: A person walks on a flooded street during a heavy rain storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura for The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • New York City Rain
    Image 5 of 7

    UNITED STATES -September 29: (A couple with a child walk on Jamaica Avenue at 90th Street Queens) Weather Shots and Weather related incidents on Friday September 29, 2023. 0748. (Photo by Theodore Parisienne for NY Daily News via Getty Images) ( )

  • New York City Rain
    Image 6 of 7

    New York,  NY - September 29: People walk on a flooded street during a heavy rain storm in the Brooklyn borough of New York City on Friday, September 29, 2023. (Photo by Yuki Iwamura for The Washington Post via Getty Images) ( )

  • New York City Rain
    Image 7 of 7

    TOPSHOT - Pedestrians cross a street during rain in Times Square, New York on September 26, 2023. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP) (Photo by ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images) ( )

And if you’re thinking you could have fooled Mother Nature and just sneak out on Friday to start your weekend early, it’s rained on 13 Fridays this summer too in New York City - or just six dry Fridays.

NYC Rainy Fridays

Overall, there have been 47 days in New York with measurable rain since June 1 through Thursday — just above the average of 42.  Boston has had 50 days of measurable rain, above its average of 41.

But the amount of rain has been well above average. Central Park has received 27.77 inches since June 1 — the fifth-wettest total since 1867, though still 7 inches behind 2021 which featured heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

Boston has had 24.08 inches since June 1 — fourth-highest total for the period since records began in 1936.

And don’t look now, but the long range forecasts suggest soggy weekend No. 14 may loom for the 14th as another front may advance on the Northeast.

