The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Strong tornadoes possible along Gulf Coast on Monday

It's Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Severe weather threat increases along Gulf Coast

A strong storm system making its way across the country will bring the possibility of severe weather from Texas to Florida to start the workweek.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted the areas of northern Louisiana and central Mississippi, including Alexandra and Jackson, for an enhanced (3 out of 5) risk for severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon through the evening hours.

The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts and the potential for strong EF-2 tornadoes, though isolated hail will also be possible.

The severe storm threat on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

(FOX Weather)



Coast-to-coast storm monitored for possible Thanksgiving travel troubles

Thanksgiving travel trouble is brewing as a coast-to-coast storm continues sweeping across the U.S.

Click here to see what you can expect each day this week as you head to the airports or hit the road.

Where you can expect a "flight-mare" on Monday

(FOX Weather)



Mother Nature apparently has bad blood with Taylor Swift

Saturday's Taylor Swift concert in Rio de Janeiro was postponed until Monday as concertgoers continued to endure high heat. A Swift fan reportedly died before the opening concert over the weekend in Brazil where feels-like temperatures reached as high as 138-139 degrees late last week.

Taylor Swift can't seem to catch a break as extreme weather has plagued several shows during her Eras Tour.

Rain could impact Eagles vs. Chiefs game

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs could be met with showers to start the Monday Night Football matchup.

The Eagles are 8-1 on the season, and the Chiefs have a 7-2 record. Both teams are sure to put up points, but the question remains of how the weather will impact the game and what effect it will have on NFL quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Forecast for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Don't end the hurricane season just yet

As we head toward the end of the 2023 hurricane season, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area in the Caribbean Sea for possible tropical development.

Forecasters say the area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms currently has a low chance for development.

Chance of development in the Caribbean Sea

(FOX Weather)



Just to the north of the area, tropical rains from what once was Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two caused deadly flooding in the Dominican Republic.

