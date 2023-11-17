Cross-country storm could bring Thanksgiving travel trouble

A storm system that began off the West Coast, is traveling across the nation, producing wet weather along the way for the next several days.

On Sunday, isolated thunderstorms were expected to develop over Texas and Oklahoma. A widespread severe weather outbreak is not anticipated, but the storms could result in some gusty winds and small hail.

Communities around Dallas and Oklahoma City have the highest potential for thunderstorm activity.

Expected thunderstorm activity.

The wet weather is expected to slide eastward during Thanksgiving week.

Monday and Tuesday

On Monday and Tuesday, wet weather will be possible from the Gulf Coast into the Tennessee and Ohio valleys.

Due to warm temperatures, much of the precipitation that will fall will do so as rain.

Communities between New Orleans and Nashville face the possibility of seeing an inch or 2 of rainfall, which is much needed.

Wednesday and Thanksgiving

On Wednesday, one of the biggest travel days of the year, the storm system is expected to slide off the East Coast, leaving the country open to potentially a more significant storm later in the week.

The combination of cold air and abundant moisture could lead to more widespread chances of precipitation after Thanksgiving.

