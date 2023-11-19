Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Thanksgiving travel weather live tracker: Current radar, airport status, flight delays and more

Live updated maps showing current weather and travel conditions across the nation as the busy Thanksgiving travel week gets underway.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
A storm system will push from the Rockies to the Northeast between Sunday and Wednesday, triggering a severe weather threat along the Gulf Coast and widespread rains elsewhere across the Plains and East. 05:27

Cross-country storm could create Thanksgiving travel woes

A storm system will push from the Rockies to the Northeast between Sunday and Wednesday, triggering a severe weather threat along the Gulf Coast and widespread rains elsewhere across the Plains and East.

Thanksgiving travel week is upon us as 55.4 million Americans take to the streets and air for the busy holiday week. Check in here to keep tabs on current weather and travel situation across the nation:

Where is it raining and snowing now?

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.
(FOX Weather)

 

Current Weather Alerts across the U.S.

Current Weather Alerts
(FOX Weather)

 

Current Air Travel Stats:

Air Travel Stats
(FOX Weather)

 

Airline Flight Trouble Board:

FOX Weather Airline Flight Troubles
(FOX Weather)

 

Airport Flight Troubles:

FOX Weather Airport Flight Troubles
(FOX Weather)

 

FOX Weather Flight Board:

FOX Weather Flight Board
(FOX Weather)

 

Northeast Flight Status:

Northeast Flight Status
(FOX Weather)

 

FlightAware Misery Map:

FlightAware Misery Map
(FOX Weather)

 
Tags
Loading...