New tropical disturbance monitored for development in Caribbean Sea as hurricane season lingers

The National Hurricane Center has outlined a new spot for possible tropical development as the end of hurricane season nears.

Forecasters are watching an area of showers and storms in the central Caribbean Sea, saying it currently has a low chance for development.

Chance of development in the Caribbean Sea

(FOX Weather)



"A small area of low pressure located just offshore of the northern coast of South America is producing an area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms," the NHC said Sunday.

The system is expected to drift westward over the Caribbean Sea over the next several days, but dry air is expected to prevent it from significant development.

Just to the north of the area, tropical rains from what once was Potential Tropical Cyclone Twenty-Two caused deadly flooding in the Dominican Republic.