Eagles-Chiefs preview: This could be a downfall during Monday Night Football matchup in Kansas City

In what’s expected to be a highly-viewed matchup Monday between the Eagles and the Chiefs, a certain visitor may cause some problems during the game. No, we aren’t talking about the meeting of Travis Kelce’s and Taylor Swift’s parents, but rain looks to be imminent for Monday Night Football at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

In what’s being dubbed as the ‘Family Reunion Game,’ both Travis Kelce’s Kansas Chiefs and brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles are coming off bye weeks ahead of the Monday night contest.

The last time the Eagles and Chiefs met, the Chiefs went home with the Lombardi Trophy and were crowned as Super Bowl LVII champions, so expectations for this game will be another nail-biter with a likely close score.

The Eagles are 8-1 on the season, and the Chiefs have a 7-2 record. Both teams are sure to put up points, but the question remains of how the weather will impact the game and what effect it will have on quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia Eagles-Kansas City Chiefs fantasy football implications

When deciding between players whom you equally like to start in your fantasy football lineup, weather can be the ultimate tiebreaker.

With imminent rain and winds gusting upwards of 25 mph, the passing game could be affected.

No matter the weather, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is a must-start, along with Mahomes. But if rain impacts the game, Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, a top-15 fantasy running back this season, will probably be the Chiefs offensive player you want in your lineup.

As far as the Philadelphia Eagles are concerned, Jalen Hurts is a no-brainer. If you are concerned about the passing game, running back Deandre Swift will be a must-start. Swift averages 4.5 yards per carry, is a tremendous check-down option, and has been a standout all season.

Eagles’ AJ Brown will be someone to watch, especially with the ongoing rain showers. Brown has already had 1,000 yards this season, nearly doubling Travis Kelce’s numbers.

And let’s not forget the Chiefs and Eagles defenses this season. Both are among the top defenses in the NFL. This game will definitely be interesting to watch, whether it’ll be a shootout or a low-scoring affair.

Forecast for Eagles-Chiefs in Kansas City

Bring your ponchos and dress warm if you are headed to the roofless Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night, as rain will be ongoing in Kansas City for the 7:15 p.m. kickoff.

A low-pressure system that will bring severe weather to the Southeast will also bring rain to the central Plains. Rain will be in the forecast for most of the day on Monday, with storm chances lowering as nightfall approaches. Rain chances look to end near the time the game finishes.

Forecast for the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs game in Kansas City.

(FOX Weather)



Winds will be out of the north, ushering in colder temperatures to accompany the rain. Winds will continue to get strong throughout the game, gusting at 25 mph.

Temperatures will hover in the low 40s for kickoff and remain somewhat steady throughout the game.