Which NFL teams do best in the cold?

It's about the time in the NFL season when winter weather really starts to become a factor in terms of wins and losses.

The cold weather not only affects regular season games but, over the years, it seems to have adversely affected playoff outcomes as well.

Teams like the New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills are used to playing in cold weather, so their records typically do not falter.

Meanwhile, teams such as the Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions, Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings struggle once the temperatures drop.

Teams like Minnesota and Detroit struggling in cold weather may come as a surprise, as they are cities with winters that experience cold temperatures. But the thing to remember is that they play in domes.

And for that same reason, dome teams have been known to struggle in the playoffs as well.

So what teams perform the best and worst in the cold?

Well, thanks to SportsWeather , we know the exact teams and their percentages on how they are affected by the cold weather. SportsWeather is a company that manages massive volumes of variable inbound weather data while comparing it against years of historical performance by players and teams in all weather conditions.

We're going to list the NFL's five best and worst cold-weather teams based on winning percentages in games below 34 degrees since the year 2008. And you might be surprised who's the best performing team in the cold during this span.

Teams who have not played in 10 or more cold-weather games since 2008 are exempt from the list.

Those teams are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-3), Jacksonville Jaguars (3-6) and Atlanta Falcons (1-6).

Best Performing NFL Teams in the Cold

San Francisco 49ers - Record: 22-6; Winning Percentage: 79% New England Patriots - Record: 35-12 Winning Percentage: 74% Green Bay Packers - Record: 53-22; Winning Percentage: 71% Pittsburgh Steelers - Record: 44-20; Winning Percentage: 69% Kansas City Chiefs - Record: 28-22; Winning Percentage: 56%

Worst Performing NFL Teams in the Cold