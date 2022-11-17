When was the last time an NFL game was moved due to snow?

The Buffalo Bills chose to move Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns to Detroit, but this isn’t the first time the team had to move a game to Ford Field due to snow.

In 2014, the New York Jets were set to take on the Bills in Buffalo for their Week 12 game, but a snowstorm forced them to take their matchup to Detroit and play at Ford Field on Monday.

Several days before the Sunday game, more than 5 feet of snow fell over areas just east of Buffalo, New York.

Storm totals from the two storms from November 17-19, 2014, peaked at nearly 7 feet, with many areas buried under 3-4 feet of dense snowpack by the end of the event, the National Weather Service said.

Officials say that the "epic" lake-effect snow event will be remembered as one of the most significant winter events in Buffalo’s snowy history.

The Bills demolished the Jets in the Monday matchup, 38-3. Then Bills quarterback threw two touchdown passes, and Bills special teams helped to lead to the team’s victory.

For this week's game, the forecast calls for Buffalo to receive several feet of snow leading up to Sunday.

Due to Highmark Stadium being an open-air stadium, crews were worried about the amount of snow needing to be cleared, as the city could pick up several feet of snow by Sunday.

"The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm," the Bills said.

Icy AFC playoffs postponement in 2017

While it may not have been a move due to snow, the Steelers vs. Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri, was pushed to an evening game during the divisional playoff game in 2017 due to an ice storm.

The NFL said in a statement that they moved the game from a 1:05 p.m. start to a 8:20 p.m. ET start because of the inclement weather.

The Steelers defeated the Chiefs that night, advancing Pittsburg to the AFC championship game.

Snow Bowl of 2017

And while the Buffalo Bills are no strangers to playing in the snow, an iconic game against the Indianapolis Colts made NFL history.

Just a year before quarterback Josh Allen was drafted to the Bills, an iconic 'Snow Bowl' game was played, where heavy lake effect snow dumped 16.7 inches in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills and Indianapolis Colts played a game in near-blizzard conditions at Highmark Stadium (then named "New Era Field") on December 10, 2017, and it was projected that up to nine inches of that total fell during the game alone.

Scenes showed near whiteout conditions as players worked to move the ball down the field.