'Paralyzing' lake-effect snowstorm expected to dump multiple feet of snow in Buffalo, New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. – A long-duration lake-effect snowstorm could bury parts of western and northern New York, including the cities of Buffalo and Watertown, under multiple feet of snow later this week and into the weekend.

Bands of heavy snow are expected to develop to the east and northeast of lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Wednesday night and continuing right through Sunday, when the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium in the Buffalo Southtowns.

Winter Storm Watches have been issued until 7 p.m. Eastern on Sunday from the Buffalo metro area southwestward into northwestern Pennsylvania and northeastern Ohio on the east and northeast sides of Lake Erie, as well as for the Watertown metro area on the northeast end of Lake Ontario.

WHAT IS LAKE-EFFECT SNOW?

Winter weather alerts have been issued on the east and northeast sides of lakes Erie and Ontario.

(FOX Weather)



"This event will have the very real potential to produce a paralyzing snowfall that could be measured in feet for the Buffalo and Watertown metro areas," the National Weather Service office in Buffalo wrote in its forecast discussion on Tuesday morning.

The lake-effect snow will start Wednesday night to the east of both lakes. The Lake Erie snow band will first set up south of Buffalo across the southern tier of western New York state before shifting northward into the Buffalo Southtowns. The Lake Ontario snow band will be focused south of Watertown across the southern Tug Hill Plateau.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snowfall rates of at least an inch per hour could lead to accumulations of over 9 inches between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

WHY SNOWFALL RATE IS IMPORTANT TO UNDERSTANDING WINTER WEATHER

The FOX Weather FutureTrack for Wednesday evening.

(FOX Weather)



As high pressure briefly moves in later Thursday morning, the bands of snow will temporarily weaken during the day. However, a much more significant lake-effect snow event is forecast to begin Thursday evening.

"Crippling lake-effect snowstorm possible this period," the NWS Buffalo office wrote in its long-term forecast discussion for Thursday night through Monday.

The intense snow bands on the northeast ends of both lakes are expected to oscillate north and south across the Buffalo and Watertown metro areas during what the NWS called a "potential high-impact, long-duration lake snow event."

‘POTENTIALLY HISTORIC’ LAKE-EFFECT SNOW EVENT COULD SEE BROWNS VS. BILLS PLAYING IN FEET OF SNOW

The FOX Weather FutureTrack for early Saturday morning.

(FOX Weather)



With snowfall rates in these bands likely reaching 1-2 inches or more per hour, many towns will be measuring their snow in feet by the end of the weekend.

It's too early to determine exactly how many feet of snow will pile up, but the FOX Forecast Center said the highest totals could be centered directly over the Buffalo and Watertown metro areas and potentially their northern suburbs.

There could even be additional significant accumulations of snowfall to the northeast of both lakes early next week as cold winds continue to blow over the relatively warm waters of lakes Erie and Ontario.

7 THINGS YOU CAN MEASURE SNOW WITH IF YOU DON'T HAVE A RULER

Potential snowfall from the upcoming lake-effect event.

(FOX Weather)



How does lake-effect snow form?

Lake-effect snow develops when cold, dry air, often originating from Canada, flows across the relatively warm waters of the Great Lakes.

As that cold air passes over the lakes, warmth and moisture from the water are picked up and transferred into the lowest portion of the Earth’s atmosphere. This rising air condenses into clouds, which can grow into narrow bands that are capable of producing snowfall rates as high as 2-3 inches per hour or more, according to the NWS.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The temperatures of lakes Erie and Ontario currently range from the upper 40s to the lower 50s – much warmer than the temperatures in the 20s and 30s that are expected in western and northern New York state during the upcoming lake-effect snowstorm.

This large temperature difference will create intense bands of snow off lakes Erie and Ontario through this weekend.

Current water temperatures in the Great Lakes.

(FOX Weather)



The Buffalo NWS office noted the weather pattern that will aid in producing this lake-effect snow event shares similarities with the historic November 2014 lake-effect storm that was dubbed "Snowvember."

More than 5 feet of snow crippled the Buffalo Southtowns, with South Cheektowaga tallying the most snowfall at 65 inches in just two days between Nov. 17-19, 2014.

TOP 5 COSTLIEST SNOWSTORMS IN U.S. HISTORY

Hundreds of roof collapses and structural failures were reported, thousands of motorists were stranded and there were scattered food and gas shortages due to impassable roads. Numerous trees were also knocked down due to the weight of the snow, causing isolated power outages.

At the height of the storm, a nearly 150-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway was shut down from the Pennsylvania border to Rochester, New York. Other major routes, including Interstate 190, Interstate 290 and State Route 400, were also closed.

According to the NWS, this paralyzing lake-effect snowstorm was blamed for 13 deaths.

Buffalo is the 4th-snowiest city in the US

When looking at U.S. cities with a population of at least 50,000 residents, Buffalo ranks as the fourth snowiest in the nation. It averages 95.4 inches of snow each winter – just shy of 8 feet.

THESE ARE THE 7 SNOWIEST CITIES IN THE U.S.

Buffalo is the second-largest city in New York state, behind only New York City at the opposite end of the Empire State. It's located at the eastern end of Lake Erie, placing it in a prime spot for lake-effect snow off this Great Lake.

However, Buffalo does not typically receive as much snow as two other cities to its east, Rochester and Syracuse.

Rochester, some 70 miles east of Buffalo, averages 102 inches of snow each winter, while Syracuse – America's snowiest city – typically receives 127.8 inches of snow.