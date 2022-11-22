Buffalo couple digs out of 'snowy mountain' after historic lake-effect snowstorm

LAKE VIEW, N.Y. – Mike and Katherine Bundt probably never expected to climb a snowy mountain outside their Buffalo-area home, but that’s exactly what they had to do last week to clear the feet of snow from their home.

A historic lake-effect snowstorm clobbered western New York, dumping up to 80 inches of snow in some areas. It was so much snow that some structures collapsed under the snow's weight.

The Bundts lived the experience from their snowed-in home in Lake View, south of Buffalo.

"Things are actually pretty back to normal right now," Mike Bundt said Tuesday morning, five days after the historic snowstorm began. "We're going to work. Everything is clear and drivable. But the three days before were definitely difficult."

As the snow piled on last week, they quickly realized they needed to remove it after noticing cracks in their roof from the heavy snow. Since they didn’t own a ladder, they built what they called "Mount Bundt" that they would eventually climb to rake the snow off their roof.

Mike Bundt was born and raised in Buffalo and knows how to live with snow, but he said this was a "once-in-a-decade storm."

"We've seen this before about eight years ago, but this is not normal for Buffalo," he added. "We are not used to stuff like this.

For the Bundts, they said they can handle a foot or two of snow, but five-plus feet is "pure insanity."

Removing the snow was taxing on their bodies, but the Bundts went out for a couple of hours at a time and worked together to clear areas around their home. They also had to watch where they were stepping.

"There are a couple of times with me, I would be stepping where I thought the snow wasn't too deep, and the next thing you know, I'm like up to my neck," Katherine Bundt said.

Removing the snow was a team effort, and they still have quite a bit of snow to remove.

"Luckily, nothing has gotten worse in the last couple of days," Mike Bundt said.

"Fingers crossed," his wife added.