You could make a 70-foot-tall snowman with all the snow on the Buffalo Bills' football field

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- As a historic lake-effect snowstorm slams western New York, nearly 4 feet of snow (and counting) has already fallen as of midday Friday at Buffalo's Highmark Stadium -- what was supposed to be the site os Sunday's Bills home game against Cleveland.

Instead, the NFL has moved the game to Detroit and judging by photos taken at the snow-covered stadium Friday morning, it appears that was a sound decision. Not only would clearing all that snow off the field and stands take a while but what do you do with all that snow?

"Build an epic snowman!" you're thinking? Intriguing.

But bring a ladder or a crane. You're going to need it.

Math professor Anna Szczepanek has a tool she created called the Snowman Calculator that can calculate just how large of a snowman you can build with all that snow that just fell.

A spotter at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park reported a snow total of 47.5 inches as of early Friday afternoon – just a tick under 4 feet. If we only clear off the playable surface of the football field – 120 yards long, including the end zones and 53.3 yards wide, we get a playing surface of 6,400 square yards.

According to Szczepanek's calculator, if you want to build a traditional 3-ball snowman with a base, middle and head in a 3:2:1 ratio, and you assume fresh snow, and you can use all of the 4 feet of snow on the ground, you could create one massive snowman. It would end up 70 feet tall.

For reference of how big that would be, check out this snowman built earlier this year in Wisconsin:

That one is a paltry 40 feet tall.

Our Bills snowman could have a base with a 35-foot diameter – meaning it could stretch across the depth of the 30-foot end zone and then some – with a stomach 23 feet, 5 inches across and a head that would be nearly 12 feet in diameter.

Once it's there, though, it's not budging. Szczepanek calculates the snowman would weigh over 850,000 pounds when complete – the head alone checking in at almost 24,000 pounds.

The advantage is then you'd have a massive season-long tribute to Bills Mafia and the epic snowstorm for the rest of the season. The bad news is, the endzone would be rather crowded for quarterback Josh Allen to find his targets.