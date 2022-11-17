Browns vs. Bills game moved from Buffalo to Detroit due to 'potentially historic' snowstorm

After the forecast called for Buffalo to get several feet of snow, officials have moved Sunday's Browns vs. Bills game to Detroit.

This Sunday's Browns-Bills NFL game will officially be played at Detroit's Ford Field with a 1 p.m. kickoff.

Due to Highmark Stadium being an open-air stadium, crews were worried about the amount of snow needing to be cleared, as the city could pick up several feet of snow by Sunday.

"The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY, was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm," the Bills said.

And this isn't the first time a Bills game was moved to Detroit.

In 2014, the Jets vs. Bills Week 12 matchup was moved from Sunday to Monday at Ford Field. Heavy snow in the Buffalo area moved the game to Detroit.

‘CRIPPLING’ LAKE-EFFECT SNOWSTORM EXPECTED TO BURY BUFFALO, NEW YORK, IN UP TO 4 FEET OF SNOW

Upward of 4 feet of snow possible around the Buffalo area

The FOX Forecast Center said a "potentially historic" lake-effect snow event is setting its sights on the eastern shores of lakes Erie and Ontario.

An initial round of snow began Wednesday with more than a foot of snowfall piling up along areas off central Lake Erie, including 17.2 inches in Monroe Center, Ohio, and 16.1 inches in Edgewood, Ohio. But the event's peak will set up from Thursday into Saturday morning as nearly stationary bands of extraordinarily heavy snow set up off lakes Erie and Ontario.

These snow bands will produce whiteout conditions as snowfall rates top 2 to 3 inches per hour. Thundersnow is likely, and travel will be nearly impossible.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency for the Buffalo and Watertown areas because of the expected feet of snow. At 4 p.m. EST Thursday, all commercial traffic will be banned along a 132-mile stretch of the New York State Thruway (Interstate 90) from Rochester, New York, to the Pennsylvania border.

By the time this lake-effect snow event winds down on Sunday, areas that spend the most time under the intense bands will be looking at 2 to 4 feet of accumulation.

The Browns were blown out by Miami last week 39-17, while the Bills were on the short end of a wild 33-30 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

Is Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium field heated?

It would be a whole lot easier if the Buffalo Bills' Highmark Stadium field was heated, but unfortunately, it's not.

ARTIFICIAL TURF VS. REAL GRASS: NFL'S ONGOING PROBLEM WITH PLAYING SURFACES

Unlike Lambeau Field in Green Bay, the Bills stadium has A-Turf Titan, a product made by a western New York company.

The Buffalo Bills are the only team in the NFL to have this type of turf.

Being that Buffalo is the 4th snowiest city in the U.S. and receives just shy of 8 feet of snow per year, it would be a wise investment for their new projected stadium.