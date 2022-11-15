Buffalo Bills' stadium is open to Mother Nature with little protection from impending snowstorm

It's no secret that when lake-effect snow hits Buffalo, Highmark Stadium gets hit too. The Buffalo Bills stadium design provides little protection from the elements – both snow and cold.

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Bills in New York this weekend, and the forecast calls for significant snow accumulations.

Bands of heavy snow are expected to develop to the east and northeast of lakes Erie and Ontario beginning Wednesday night and continuing right through Sunday when the Buffalo Bills are scheduled to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium.

But will the roofless field be ready?

Drastic temperatures aren't in the forecast, but the surrounding snow will feel colder, especially with the lack of heat in most of the stadium. Only a select few areas in Highmark Stadium have heating, and due to its design, almost all seating has no protection from the elements – including the impending snow.

Now, the Buffalo Bills recently released renderings for their new state-of-the-art stadium expected in the fall of 2026, and the team and designers knew that the lack of heat and no overhang to protect fans were issues.

"In addition to the stacked seating that will provide protection from the elements, extensive radiant heating will be in place to enhance fan comfort," Bills insider Chris Brown wrote about the released renderings.

And while the design is always subject to change, the new stadium is said to have a clearer focus to be both "functional and comfortable" for the Bills Mafia.

But in the meantime, the open-air stadium will have to do with the little heat and feet of snow.

Snow removal at the Buffalo Bills stadium

What happens, and how do they remove feet of snow from Highmark Stadium? With a little help from the community.

In previous seasons, the Bills have called on the public for shovelers.

With shovels provided by the stadium, fans work to clear the snow section by section.

Meanwhile, snowplows take to the field, where snow is removed and relocated behind the stadium.

Buffalo is the 4th snowiest city in the U.S. and receives just shy of 8 feet of snow per year.

'Snow Bowl' of 2017

The Buffalo Bills are no strangers to playing in more than a foot of snow.

Just a year before quarterback Josh Allen was drafted to the Bills, an iconic 'Snow Bowl' game was played, where heavy lake effect snow dumped 16.7 inches in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills and Indianapolis Colts played a game in near-blizzard conditions at Highmark Stadium (then named "New Era Field") on December 10, 2017, and it was projected that up to nine inches of that total fell during the game alone.

Scenes showed near whiteout conditions as players worked to move the ball down the field.