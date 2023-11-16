Severe storms possible from Plains to Gulf Coast during busy Thanksgiving travel weekend

A storm system that is set to move out of the Desert Southwest and move into the Plains on Sunday has the potential to produce a few thunderstorms, with some that could be strong.

The energy is expected to emerge into the southern Plains on Sunday, setting the stage for showers and thunderstorms in Texas and Oklahoma.

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted communities around Oklahoma City and Dallas as being at the highest risk, but the exact threats are still unknown at this point.

While we are still days away from Sunday's threat, there is some uncertainty about how strong the storms could be.

Widespread instability appears not to be in the cards, which is usually an important ingredient for seeing a severe weather outbreak. However, forecast models show abundant moisture will be in place, which is another catalyst for shower and thunderstorm activity.

Sunday threat zone

Thunderstorms appear destined to support gusty winds, and there could be a few cases where a Tornado Warning might be needed.

Threat zones advances eastward on Monday

Instability appears to increase for Monday’s threat zone that stretches along the Gulf Coast.

Communities such as Jackson, Mississippi, and Alexandria, Louisiana, could be in the highest threat zone, but again, tornadoes do not appear to be the main concern.

Monday storm zone

One of the biggest impacts could be heavy rainfall on roadways such as I-55, I-20 and even Interstate 10.

Behind the cold front, cooler air will prevail for most of the Thanksgiving holiday week.