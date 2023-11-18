Taylor Swift fan dies before Brazilian concert in sweltering heat

RIO DE JANEIRO, Brazil – A Taylor Swift fan reportedly died before an opening concert on Friday in Brazil, where concertgoers endured high heat.

The country's National Institute of Meteorology warned of high humidity and temperatures that sent the feels-like readings well into the 100s.

"I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show," Swift wrote on Instagram following her concert. "I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."

Due to the heat, an organizer of the Eras Tour planned to allow bottles of water into the venue during future shows, which is normally prohibited.

The heat index reached a staggering 137 degrees Fahrenheit on Tuesday, and the National Institute of Meteorology reported similar conditions occurred the rest of the week.

"I'm not going to be able to speak about this from stage because I feel overwhelmed by grief when I even try to talk about it," Swift added. "I want to say now I feel this loss deeply and my broken heart goes out to her family and friends. This is the last thing I ever thought would happen when we decided to bring this tour to Brazil."

A concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, was postponed by weather earlier this month as severe storms made outdoor activities unsafe.

Storms produced plenty of gusty winds and lightning, causing authorities to issue weather alerts warning of the potential dangers.

While the cause of the fan's death has not been revealed, the mayor of Rio de Janeiro announced changes to events at Nilton Santos Stadium to prevent further illnesses related to the heat.

Among the changes were an increase in health workers and ambulances, more water distribution points and an increase in efforts to keep fans out of the Sun as long as possible.