Taylor Swift reschedules Buenos Aires concert amid ‘truly chaotic’ weather

While the pop star says she loves a “rain show," the safety of fans and crew on her Eras Tour is paramount.

By Aaron Barker Source FOX Weather
FILE: Taylor Swift fans excited for concert despite rain

Outkick.com writer Mike Gunzelman breaks down why Taylor Swift fans actually want it to rain during her show in Nashville, TN.

BUENOS AIRES – Taylor Swift postponed her Friday night show in Buenos Aires as stormy weather moved through Argentina’s capital.

Swift’s Eras Tour began a three-night stretch in Buenos Aires on Thursday. In a tweet, Swift said Friday night’s concert was moved to Sunday because of safety concerns amid dangerous weather.

TAYLOR SWIFT CONCERTS CREATE SEISMIC ACTIVITY IN SEATTLE

Taylor Swift performs onstage during " Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during " Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Estadio Más Monumental Antonio Vespucio Liberti on November 09, 2023 in Buenos Aires, Distrito Federal.

(Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/TAS Rights Management / Getty Images)

"I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote in the tweet. "We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

According to Argentina’s national weather agency, the Buenos Aires region was at an orange alert level Friday for heavy rain and storms. The storms could produce hail, gusty winds and lightning. Up to 4 inches of rain was possible. Satellite images showed a complex of storms exploding over nearby southwestern Uruguay on Friday afternoon.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A storm system that exploded near Buenos Aires, Argentina, is seen in this satellite image taken Nov. 10, 2023.

A storm system that exploded near Buenos Aires, Argentina, is seen in this satellite image taken Nov. 10, 2023.

(FOX Weather)

Swift usually just shakes off rainy weather during her concerts. In May, she kept singing through downpours at both Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS UNFAZED BY RAIN

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Taylor Swift performs during The Eras Tour at Gillette Stadium on May 20, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

(TAS Rights Management / Getty Images)

After wrapping up the Buenos Aires stand, the pop star heads to Brazil for concerts in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo. 

