Taylor Swift reschedules Buenos Aires concert amid ‘truly chaotic’ weather

BUENOS AIRES – Taylor Swift postponed her Friday night show in Buenos Aires as stormy weather moved through Argentina’s capital.

Swift’s Eras Tour began a three-night stretch in Buenos Aires on Thursday. In a tweet, Swift said Friday night’s concert was moved to Sunday because of safety concerns amid dangerous weather.

"I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew," Swift wrote in the tweet. "We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!"

According to Argentina’s national weather agency, the Buenos Aires region was at an orange alert level Friday for heavy rain and storms. The storms could produce hail, gusty winds and lightning. Up to 4 inches of rain was possible. Satellite images showed a complex of storms exploding over nearby southwestern Uruguay on Friday afternoon.

Swift usually just shakes off rainy weather during her concerts. In May, she kept singing through downpours at both Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

After wrapping up the Buenos Aires stand, the pop star heads to Brazil for concerts in Rio De Janeiro and São Paulo.