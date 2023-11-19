Watch: Philippines 6.7 quake topples high-rise construction crane

DAVAO CITY, Philippines – A strong earthquake that jolted the Philippines Friday led to the collapse of a high-rise construction crane.

The magnitude 6.7 quake struck about 16 miles southwest of the coastal area of Sarangani just after 4 p.m. local time, according to the USGS.

Video recorded by Nilo Pateno shows the crane snap, causing the construction materials it was carrying to smash into the building and drop toward the ground, according to Storyful.

THESE ARE THE WORLD’S MOST POWERFUL EARTHQUAKES ON RECORD

A local news station reported that a house was struck by a piece of large debris from the incident. Davo City Police report no one was injured in the collapse.

However, Reuters reported that at least one person died in the quake closer to the epicenter with at least 18 others injured.