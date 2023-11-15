The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Flooding, high winds blast Florida as Atlantic disturbance watched

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Over 100,000 without power in South Florida as high winds, flooding rain blast Miami area

Heavy rain and strong winds slammed much of Florida Wednesday, mimicking tropical storm-like conditions and leading to flash flooding and thousands of power outages. And the rain and wind won't be letting up through Thursday.

The dangerous winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning for coastal Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until 1 p.m. EST. According to PowerOutage.us, some 125,000 people were without power in South Florida Thursday morning.

Computer forecast models showed some areas potentially receiving more than a foot of rain by Friday, which could add to the already record-breaking rainfall levels experienced in the Sunshine State this year. So much rain has fallen in South Florida that Fort Lauderdale was crowned the wettest major city in America, with more than 100 inches of rain this year – and counting.

Rainfall totals in South Florida over the past 48 hours.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Invest 98L monitored in Caribbean as tropical development possible near Florida

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) says that Invest 98L in the Caribbean Sea has a medium chance for development.

"Regardless of development, this system is expected to produce heavy rains that could result in flash flooding and mudslides over portions of the Caribbean coast of Central America and the Greater Antilles through this weekend," forecasters at the NHC said.

Meanwhile, offshore the Southeast coast of the U.S., a non-tropical area of low pressure is being monitored near Florida. The system will continue to bring showers to the Sunshine State before quickly moving across the Bahamas and hitting the Northeast coast this weekend.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Iceland volcano eruption imminent as earthquakes shake island

Earthquakes continue to rattle Iceland as the country awaits the eruption of a volcano that has caused panic throughout the town.

Residents have been allowed to quickly return to retrieve their belongings, but some roads remain closed as large cracks have split parts of Grindavík in two.

See it

Dramatic video captured shows a ferry capsizing in what officials say was caused by rough seas in the Bahamas. One person was killed in the incident.

