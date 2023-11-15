See it: Panicked deer wreaks havoc in New Jersey eyeglass store

MATAWAN, N.J. - A deer who recently crashed into a New Jersey optician's store was not your typical cat burglar.

Startled and panicked, the animal caused quite a stir on Nov. 8 in Matawan after it smashed through the glass front door. The deer then flailed about in the store by knocking things over and running into the storefront windows while trying to escape.

David Austin recorded a video of the ordeal as the deer slipped on debris, littering the floors inside while the shop's employees hid in the back.

Austin can be heard behind the camera attempting to coax the deer through the open door. The animal runs into windows on either side of the door before it exited successfully.

The store owners announced to local media their intention to use the video as part of their insurance claim.