High winds, flooding rain leave over 100,000 without power in South Florida on Thursday

MIAMI – Over 100,000 people are without power in South Florida on Thursday as high winds and flooding rain blast the Miami area.

The FOX Forecast Center said the tropical storm-like conditions will continue across the Atlantic coast of Florida throughout the day, with 50-60 mph wind gusts possible in some locations.

The dangerous winds have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a High Wind Warning for coastal Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties until 1 p.m. EST.

According to PowerOutage.us, outages peaked around 125,000 people in South Florida early Thursday morning, but that number has since dropped to about 110,000 customers without power.

A look at the current wind alerts in Florida on Thursday.

In addition to the strong winds, another 2-3 inches of rain is expected along parts of Florida's Atlantic coast. Locally heavy rain, with rainfall rates between 2 and 3 inches per hour, is possible in some areas.

A Flood Watch has been issued for coastal counties of east-central Florida through Thursday evening.

The watch does not extend far enough south to include Miami, as the heaviest additional rainfall will likely remain offshore of that region in South Florida. Instead, Thursday's heaviest rain will likely be focused farther north near Florida's Space Coast.

Rainfall totals in South Florida over the past 48 hours.

The abundant tropical moisture began surging into the Sunshine State on Tuesday. According to computer forecast models, some areas may end up with more than a foot of total rain by Friday.

This could contribute to the already record-breaking rainfall levels experienced in the state this year.

Fort Lauderdale sees more heavy rainfall

So much rain has fallen in South Florida that Fort Lauderdale was crowned the wettest major city in America, with more than 100 inches of rain this year – and counting.

The weather also prompted Broward County Public Schools and Broward College to close Thursday.

Overnight, Fort Lauderdale city officials said the city experienced an additional 4-8 inches of heavy rainfall. Another 2-4 inches of rain is possible through Thursday afternoon, along with wind gusts up to 25-40 mph.

"There are reports of power outages, mooring issues, road flooding, and wind damage across the area," the city said on X. "The groundwater table is near saturation, which means additional rain may not be able to drain."

Fort Lauderdale is expecting the highest tide of the year at 10:30 a.m. EST Thursday, which could exacerbate the current conditions, city officials added.

Storm has low chance of tropical development

The National Hurricane Center has even outlined the storm for possible tropical development, though it is unlikely to become a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The FOX Forecast Center said the system will likely produce dangerous conditions on Florida's Atlantic beaches, including life-threatening rip currents and dangerous surf.

The National Hurricane Center has outlined an area east of Florida for possible tropical development.

Coastal flood alerts for Louisiana and Mississippi

Additionally, areas along the Gulf Coast from southeastern Louisiana to southwestern Mississippi are under coastal flood alerts through Thursday evening. Gusty northeasterly winds of up to 45 mph are pushing elevated tides into the coastal lowlands and causing some beach erosion and minor shoreline flooding.

A look at the Gulf Coast flood alerts through Thursday evening.

The Gulf Coast has been experiencing long-term drought conditions, making the recent rainfall a welcome sight.

Over half of Louisiana is currently in a state of "exceptional drought," the worst drought level. This has led to wildfires and smoky conditions, making driving dangerous and the air unhealthy. In Mississippi, almost 90% of the state is experiencing extreme and exceptional drought conditions.

Unfortunately, more than a week of rain won't be enough to end the drought in either state. Regular rainfall events will be needed to provide relief from the drought.