Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Weather News
Published

Florida town tops 100 inches of rain, crowned wettest city in America so far in 2023

With another heavy rain event in progress this week, Fort Lauderdale was sitting at nearly 102 inches of rain this year through Wednesday morning – less than an inch from its all-time wettest year of 102.56 inches set in 1947.

By Scott Sistek Source FOX Weather
A near-stationary boundary extending from the Florida Keys to the central Gulf of Mexico and developing waves of low pressure along it will produce a few areas of potentially heavy rain along the central Gulf Coast and southern Florida over the next few days. 03:18

Heavy rain, life-threatening flooding slams Florida

A near-stationary boundary extending from the Florida Keys to the central Gulf of Mexico and developing waves of low pressure along it will produce a few areas of potentially heavy rain along the central Gulf Coast and southern Florida over the next few days.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. It may reside squarely in the "Sunshine State," but Fort Lauderdale is currently crowned as the wettest major city in America this year, with over 100 inches of rain so far – and counting.

With another heavy rain event in progress this week, Fort Lauderdale was sitting at nearly 102 inches of rain this year through Wednesday morning – less than an inch from its all-time wettest year of 102.56 inches set in 1947. Forecasts indicate that the record should fall sometime later Wednesday or Thursday.

THESE ARE THE RAINIEST HOUR AND MINUTE IN AMERICAN HISTORY

Fort Lauderdale averages about 60.95 inches of rain per year.

Drone video shows cars that were submerged and destroyed during historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Drone video shows cars that were submerged and destroyed during historic flooding in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

(@douglasthron777 / X)

According to FOX Weather Senior Weather Data Specialist Shane Brown, Fort Lauderdale currently leads every city with an official weather reporting station in America for annual rainfall. That includes rainy stalwarts of Hilo, Hawaii (86.05 inches) and Forks, Washington (70.24 inches).

It even bests small towns along the Olympic Rain Forest in Washington – usually considered the wettest spot in the Lower 48. Quinault has received 99.52 inches of rain so far, while the town of Humptulips is close behind at 98.35 inches.

How did Fort Lauderdale get to 100 inches of rain?

Even though Fort Lauderdale only received 0.03 inches of rain in January, the city reached the century mark thanks to multiple soaking rain events – none more impactful than the historic flooding rain event of April 13.

The city received over 25 inches of rain in 24 hours – setting a preliminary statewide record for daily rainfall.

Fort Lauderdale 2023 Rain

(FOX Weather)

The city would go on to have six consecutive months with above-average rainfall, including 27 days this year with at least an inch of rain.

HOW A TROPICAL PARADISE IS HOME TO THE RAINIEST SPOT IN THE NATION

Rainfall totals will get another boost this week

There will be no wringing out in South Florida any time soon.

Florida Rain Forecast

(FOX Weather)

A tropically infused area of low pressure is bringing another round of heavy, flooding rainfall to the region this week. Fort Lauderdale already received 2.75 inches on Tuesday and could see an additional 6-8 inches or more of rain through Thursday night.  

7 MILLION FLORIDIANS AT RISK OF FLOODING AS A FOOT OF RAIN COULD POTENTIALLY FALL BY FRIDAY

Flood Watches remain in effect through Thursday.

Tags
Loading...