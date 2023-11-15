Florida town tops 100 inches of rain, crowned wettest city in America so far in 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It may reside squarely in the "Sunshine State," but Fort Lauderdale is currently crowned as the wettest major city in America this year, with over 100 inches of rain so far – and counting.

With another heavy rain event in progress this week, Fort Lauderdale was sitting at nearly 102 inches of rain this year through Wednesday morning – less than an inch from its all-time wettest year of 102.56 inches set in 1947. Forecasts indicate that the record should fall sometime later Wednesday or Thursday.

Fort Lauderdale averages about 60.95 inches of rain per year.

According to FOX Weather Senior Weather Data Specialist Shane Brown, Fort Lauderdale currently leads every city with an official weather reporting station in America for annual rainfall. That includes rainy stalwarts of Hilo, Hawaii (86.05 inches) and Forks, Washington (70.24 inches).

It even bests small towns along the Olympic Rain Forest in Washington – usually considered the wettest spot in the Lower 48. Quinault has received 99.52 inches of rain so far, while the town of Humptulips is close behind at 98.35 inches.

How did Fort Lauderdale get to 100 inches of rain?

Even though Fort Lauderdale only received 0.03 inches of rain in January, the city reached the century mark thanks to multiple soaking rain events – none more impactful than the historic flooding rain event of April 13.

The city received over 25 inches of rain in 24 hours – setting a preliminary statewide record for daily rainfall.

The city would go on to have six consecutive months with above-average rainfall, including 27 days this year with at least an inch of rain.

Rainfall totals will get another boost this week

There will be no wringing out in South Florida any time soon.

A tropically infused area of low pressure is bringing another round of heavy, flooding rainfall to the region this week. Fort Lauderdale already received 2.75 inches on Tuesday and could see an additional 6-8 inches or more of rain through Thursday night.

Flood Watches remain in effect through Thursday.