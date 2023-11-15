Invest 98L being watched in Caribbean as tropical development off Southeast coast remains possible

Hurricane season may end this month, but that’s not keeping the tropics quiet.

The National Hurricane Center designated a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea that has been tracked for several days as Invest 98L on Wednesday. Forecasters are also keeping an eye on a cluster of storms that is developing off the Southeast coast for potential development.

If a tropical storm develops, it will take the name Vince. That is the next-to-last name on the 2023 Atlantic Ocean list.

Here is a closer look at each of these systems.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

Invest 98L

A tropical disturbance located in the southwest Caribbean Sea off the east coast of Central America has been dubbed Invest 98L. An invest is a naming convention used by the NHC that allows forecasters to run specialized computer models on systems being monitored for possible development.

Invest 98L has a medium chance of development. According to the NHC, a tropical depression could form by this weekend. Hurricane Hunters are expected to investigate the disturbance Thursday.

The outlook for Invest 98L.

Southeast coast

An area of low pressure off the Southeast coast has a low chance of development. It is forecast to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to southern Florida, the Florida Keys and the Bahamas during the next couple of days.

