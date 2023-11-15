Nervous Grindavik residents quickly return to danger zone amid fears of volcanic eruption in Iceland
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said about 800 earthquakes have been detected Wednesday since about midnight, and most were reported in the middle of a magma tunnel at a depth of 1.86 miles to 3.1 miles beneath the Earth’s surface.
Thousands of residents were forced to flee their homes in Grindavik amid fears of a volcanic eruption in Iceland. FOX News Correspondent Bryan Llenas has new details from Reykjavik.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland –Residents who were evacuated from the seaside town of Grindavík amid fears of an impending volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland are again being given a chance to return to their homes to gather belongings after they were told to flee on Tuesday when meters detected an increase in levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas.
This photo taken on November 13, 2023 shows a crack cutting through the facade of a house in Grindavik, southwestern Iceland, following earthquakes. The southwestern town of Grindavik -- home to around 4,000 people -- was evacuated in the early hours of November 11 after magma shifting under the Earth's crust caused hundreds of earthquakes in what experts warned could be a precursor to a volcanic eruption. The seismic activity damaged roads and buildings in the town situated 40 kilometres (25 miles) southwest of the capital Reykjavik, an AFP journalist saw. (Photo by Kjartan TORBJOERNSSON / AFP) / Iceland OUT (Photo by KJARTAN TORBJOERNSSON/AFP via Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Police direct traffic out of Grindavik on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Residents wait in a long line of cars to get into Grindavik to collect personal items on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 14: Police direct traffic out of Grindavik on November 14, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. For the second day residents were allowed in to quickly collect personal belongings. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
Repair work is underway after large cracks formed across roads near Grindavik, Iceland.
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 13: Residents were allowed to enter Grindivik for a few hours to retrieve belongings on November 13, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Children bring food to police and emergency workers outside Grindavik on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Hanna Evensen from Cat Shelter waited over five hours at a check point to rescue some of the 59 cats left in Grindavik, but was refused entry by the police on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
Land deformation is also continuing, which the IMO says is consistent with magma flowing into the corridor. However, the IMO said part of the magma passage seems to be solidifying, especially along the tunnel’s edges, but not in the upwelling area of magma that appears to be at Sundhnúk.
Measurements of sulfur dioxide appear to show fluctuating degassing due to the magma tunnel, but further measurements are needed to confirm. The IMO said an analysis of the data is underway in collaboration with Chalmers University in Sweden.
Video from the Icelandic Coast Guard shows cars leaving the seaside town of Grindavik amid fears that a volcano there could erupt at any time.
Information on Blue Lagoon’s website shows that people who had reservations and were set to travel there while it remains closed are being contacted and will be issued a full refund.
Construction is underway to build walls around the geothermal power plant Svartsengi, which provides water to Blue Lagoon, to protect it from the possible effects of a volcanic eruption such as lava flows.