Nervous Grindavik residents quickly return to danger zone amid fears of volcanic eruption in Iceland

GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Residents who were evacuated from the seaside town of Grindavík amid fears of an impending volcanic eruption in southwestern Iceland are again being given a chance to return to their homes to gather belongings after they were told to flee on Tuesday when meters detected an increase in levels of toxic sulfur dioxide gas.

The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said about 800 earthquakes have been detected Wednesday since about midnight, and most were reported in the middle of a magma tunnel at a depth of 1.86 miles to 3.1 miles beneath the Earth’s surface.

WHERE IS THE LARGEST ACTIVE VOLCANO IN THE WORLD?

next Image 1 of 28

prev next Image 2 of 28

prev next Image 3 of 28

prev next Image 4 of 28

prev next Image 5 of 28

prev next Image 6 of 28

prev next Image 7 of 28

prev next Image 8 of 28

prev next Image 9 of 28

prev next Image 10 of 28

prev next Image 11 of 28

prev next Image 12 of 28

prev next Image 13 of 28

prev next Image 14 of 28

prev next Image 15 of 28

prev next Image 16 of 28

prev next Image 17 of 28

prev next Image 18 of 28

prev next Image 19 of 28

prev next Image 20 of 28

prev next Image 21 of 28

prev next Image 22 of 28

prev next Image 23 of 28

prev next Image 24 of 28

prev next Image 25 of 28

prev next Image 26 of 28

prev next Image 27 of 28

prev Image 28 of 28

Land deformation is also continuing, which the IMO says is consistent with magma flowing into the corridor. However, the IMO said part of the magma passage seems to be solidifying, especially along the tunnel’s edges, but not in the upwelling area of magma that appears to be at Sundhnúk.

Measurements of sulfur dioxide appear to show fluctuating degassing due to the magma tunnel, but further measurements are needed to confirm. The IMO said an analysis of the data is underway in collaboration with Chalmers University in Sweden.

DRONE VIDEO SHOWS LARGE CRACK SPLITTING ICELANDIC TOWN'S STREET AMID VOLCANIC THREAT

Blue Lagoon remains closed

Management at the popular Iceland tourist destination Blue Lagoon announced on Tuesday that it would extend its closure until at least Nov. 30 due to the threat of a volcanic eruption.

Blue Lagoon made the proactive decision to close its doors on Nov. 9, one day before the state of emergency was declared and Grindavík was evacuated.

WHAT HAPPENS BEFORE A VOLCANO ERUPTS?

Information on Blue Lagoon’s website shows that people who had reservations and were set to travel there while it remains closed are being contacted and will be issued a full refund.

Construction is underway to build walls around the geothermal power plant Svartsengi, which provides water to Blue Lagoon, to protect it from the possible effects of a volcanic eruption such as lava flows.