Volcanic gas forces renewed evacuations in Grindavik amid ongoing fears of eruption in Iceland

Residents who were allowed to return to Grindavik in Iceland on Tuesday were told to evacuate after meters detected an increase in levels of sulfur dioxide in the area.
GRINDAVIK, Iceland – Residents who were allowed to briefly return to Grindavík on Tuesday were evacuated again after sensors detected an increase in sulfur dioxide gas – a sign of potential encroaching volcanic activity as the region remains on alert for a possible eruption in southwestern Iceland.
According to national public service broadcaster RÚV, the Professional Manager at the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said new gas meters recently installed in Grindavík reported high levels of sulfur dioxide, and he informed the police, who then decided to evacuate the town.
A large crack is seen cutting across a road in Grindavik, Iceland, amid fears that a volcano could erupt at any time.
(Ragnar Visage via Storyful)
The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said on its website Tuesday that about 700 earthquakes have been reported in the region since midnight, with the largest a magnitude 3.1 at Hagafell. A magnitude 3.8 was recorded at Kleifarvatn late Monday night.
The IMO said most of the earthquake activity has been reported along the magma tunnel at a depth of about 1.86 miles to 3.1 miles.
Data shows that land deformation continues in the area – more than 3 feet in some spots – which is consistent with magma still flowing beneath the earth’s surface.
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 13: Residents were allowed to enter Grindivik for a few hours to retrieve belongings on November 13, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution. The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 2 of 23
A large crack is seen cutting across a road in Grindavik, Iceland, amid fears that a volcano could erupt at any time.
(Ragnar Visage via Storyful)
Image 3 of 23
Footage filmed by Ragnar Visage shows steam rising from a crack in the street and a nearby parking lot at the intersection of Austervegur and Stamphólsvegur streets in Grindavik.
(Ragnar Visage via Storyful)
Image 4 of 23
A large hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 5 of 23
A large crack and hole is seen in a road near Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 6 of 23
Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 7 of 23
Crews are seen inspecting a road outside of Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 8 of 23
A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 9 of 23
A large crack developed across a road outside Grindavik in Iceland amid fears of a volcanic eruption.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 10 of 23
Crews inspect a road after a large crack appeared amid fears that a volcano will erupt there soon.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
Image 11 of 23
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Children bring food to police and emergency workers outside Grindavik on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 12 of 23
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Emergency workers outside Grindavik on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 13 of 23
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Hanna Evensen from Cat Shelter waited over five hours at a check point to rescue some of the 59 cats left in Grindavik, but was refused entry by the police on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 14 of 23
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: Emergency workers outside Grindavik on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. Iceland has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes with authorities ordering thousands of people to leave the southwestern town of Grindavík as a precaution.The Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) has said there was a considerable risk of a volcanic eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 15 of 23
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - NOVEMBER 12: The road to Grindavik is closed by the police on November 12, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. The country has declared a state of emergency after a series of earthquakes around the Fagradalsfjall volcano in recent weeks, prompting worries of a potential eruption. (Photo by Micah Garen/Getty Images)
( )
Image 16 of 23
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
(RÚV)
Image 17 of 23
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
(RÚV)
Image 18 of 23
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
(RÚV)
Image 19 of 23
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
(RÚV)
Image 20 of 23
The golf course in Grindavík is experiencing significant cracking from earthquakes.
(RÚV)
Image 21 of 23
Numerous seismographs have been installed by a team of geologists from the University of Iceland.
(Raul Moreno/SOPA Images/LightRocket)
Image 22 of 23
A city street of Grindavik with Thorbjöm mountain in the background. Iceland is preparing for another volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula.
(Raul Moreno/SOPA Images/LightRocket)
Image 23 of 23
The access road to Blue Lagoon has been closed to avoid incidents in the area in the event of a possible volcanic eruption.
(Raul Moreno/SOPA Images/LightRocket)
The IMO said that between Nov. 12-13, magma flow was measured at about 75 cubic meters per second and the depth was about a half-mile.
However, the IMO said those numbers were based on calculations and some uncertainty remains.
Several roads in and around Grindavik, Iceland, have been damaged due to large cracks that have formed.
(Facebook.com/Vegagerdin)
"The probability of an eruption is therefore still high," the IMO said. "In the event of an eruption, the most likely location is at the magma tunnel. There is no evidence otherwise in the data."
New data also suggests that if the volcano does erupt in the Grindavík area, it is no longer thought to be explosive – which is good news for international air travel as toxic ash and smoke won’t be released as high into the atmosphere.
Iceland resident Hans Vera had to evacuate from his home in Grindavik on Friday night. He is now staying with family in Reykjavík, as seismic and volcanic activity continues in Iceland.
RÚV reports crews have been gathering material from gravel quarries since Friday in preparation for the construction of defense walls that will surround important infrastructure to protect against threats of a likely volcanic eruption like lava flows.